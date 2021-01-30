Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
77 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Algarve
04 Apr
Race in
63 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
90 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Packed Rolex 24 grid gives race "a survival feel" - Cameron

shares
comments
Packed Rolex 24 grid gives race "a survival feel" - Cameron
By:

Former IMSA SportsCar Championship title winner Dane Cameron is predicting this weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona season opener will be a "wild one". 

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura driver, who won the title with Juan Pablo Montoya and Penske in 2019, believes the increased number of cars for this year and the addition of the LMP3 class to the grid will result in more yellow-flag safety car periods and will change the dynamic of the race.

"It is going to have a different feel this year," said Cameron who has switched to the Shank team after the end of Penske's involvement in the Acura Daytona Prototype international programme. 

"It's the most cars we've had here for a long time, a new category, new teams, new cars and new drivers to this event.

"Last year especially, with so few cars, the pace was crazy all day, with big stretches of green flag. I think this [year's race] is going to be pretty far from that — it is going to have more of a survival feel to it."

Read Also:

The 49 cars on the grid for the Rolex-sponsored 24 Hours at Daytona represents an increase of 11 cars on the 38 that started the race last season. It is the biggest grid at Daytona since 2018 when 50 cars started.

LMP3, which is making its debut in the main IMSA series this weekend, provides seven of the cars in the race. 

The Rolex 24 was interrupted by only six safety cars over the course of the 24 hours last year and the 2018 event by just four. The 2019 edition, which was wet for much of its duration, included 16 safety car and a 90-minute red-flag period before the race was brought to a premature finish two hours early.

Montoya, who will race the Shank Acrua ARX-05 in the four IMSA enduros this year alongside full-season drivers Cameron and Olivier Pla, suggested that a cautious approach in traffic will be required this weekend. 

"The 24 Hours is pretty unique in the way you spend so much time in traffic," he said. "This year they have added LMP3, so it is going to be even crazier in the way you catch them - just being patient and just being smart will make a huge difference."

AJ Allmendinger is the fourth driver in the Shank Acura this weekend. 

The Daytona 24 Hours begins at 3:40pm local time in Florida. The grid has been set by a 100-minute qualifying race, which took place last weekend at the conclusion of the official pre-event Roar test.

Related video

RETRO: Remembering Daytona 24H 1990 - Jaguar domination

Previous article

RETRO: Remembering Daytona 24H 1990 - Jaguar domination
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Dane Cameron
Teams Meyer Shank Racing
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

How Mercedes made its best car better
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes made its best car better

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Domenicali: F1 can attract manufacturers seeking "fresh image"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Domenicali: F1 can attract manufacturers seeking "fresh image"

F1 announces new race start times for 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 announces new race start times for 2021 season

Packed Rolex 24 grid gives race "a survival feel" - Cameron
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Packed Rolex 24 grid gives race "a survival feel" - Cameron

Dovizioso "ready" if Honda needs Marquez replacement
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso "ready" if Honda needs Marquez replacement

Brivio explains why Suzuki chose Mir over Lorenzo
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Brivio explains why Suzuki chose Mir over Lorenzo

Glickenhaus unveils full driver line-up for Hypercar debut
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Glickenhaus unveils full driver line-up for Hypercar debut

Latest news

Packed Rolex 24 grid gives race "a survival feel" - Cameron
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Packed Rolex 24 grid gives race "a survival feel" - Cameron

RETRO: Remembering Daytona 24H 1990 - Jaguar domination
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Special feature

RETRO: Remembering Daytona 24H 1990 - Jaguar domination

Ganassi considering LMDh, outright Le Mans victory
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Ganassi considering LMDh, outright Le Mans victory

Rolex 24: Duval leads Magnussen in final Rolex 24 practice
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

Rolex 24: Duval leads Magnussen in final Rolex 24 practice

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Mercedes made its best car better

47min
2
IMSA

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

2d
3
Formula 1

Domenicali: F1 can attract manufacturers seeking "fresh image"

2h
4
Formula 1

F1 announces new race start times for 2021 season

20min
5
IMSA

Packed Rolex 24 grid gives race "a survival feel" - Cameron

1h

Latest news

Packed Rolex 24 grid gives race "a survival feel" - Cameron

Packed Rolex 24 grid gives race "a survival feel" - Cameron

IMSA
1h
RETRO: Remembering Daytona 24H 1990 - Jaguar domination

RETRO: Remembering Daytona 24H 1990 - Jaguar domination

IMSA
20h
Ganassi considering LMDh, outright Le Mans victory

Ganassi considering LMDh, outright Le Mans victory

IMSA
22h
Rolex 24: Duval leads Magnussen in final Rolex 24 practice

Rolex 24: Duval leads Magnussen in final Rolex 24 practice

IMSA
22h
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

IMSA
23h

Latest videos

Johnson welcomes back Knaus in Rolex 24 effort 00:35
IMSA
19h

Johnson welcomes back Knaus in Rolex 24 effort

‘New ballgame’ for Chase Elliott in IMSA debut 01:13
IMSA
19h

‘New ballgame’ for Chase Elliott in IMSA debut

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Jaguar wins! 02:59
IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Jaguar wins!

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Twilight action and Derek Bell's crash 03:55
IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Twilight action and Derek Bell's crash

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Race Start 05:54
IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Race Start

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.