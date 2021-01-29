Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
78 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Algarve
04 Apr
Race in
64 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
91 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Special feature

RETRO: Remembering Daytona 24H 1990 - Jaguar domination

shares
comments
By:

To coincide with this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours we’ve turned the clocks back to 1990 to relive when Jaguar ruled America’s race-around-the-clock sportscar classic.

The Daytona 24 Hours has become the annual circuit racing curtain raiser for the motorsport year, an event to shake off the slumber of the off-season.

And it was back in 1990 when Jaguar gave the sportscar world another rude awakening at Daytona.

Courtesy of motorsport.tv we’ve dipped into the Duke video archive to revive a classic.

The documentary itself warrants a mention for its unconventional approach of having then Jaguar drivers Martin Brundle and Andy Wallace narrate the race, offering fascinating insights - a kind of director’s commentary before they were popular.

Jaguar had already conquered Daytona in 1988 with its awesome Tony Southgate designed XJR-9 driven by Brundle, Raul Boesel, John Nielsen and Jan Lammers taking the victory on the car’s debut.

That victory was the start of a dominant year that saw the car win Le Mans and the World Sportscar Championship.

The XJR-9 was defeated by Porsche in the 1989 Daytona 24 Hours, and after a largely unsuccessful season with the twin-turbo V6 XJR-10s in the U.S. and XJR-11 in Europe, for 1990 the Tom Walkinshaw Racing-run factory Jaguar program had developed the XJR-12. This reverted to a normally aspirated V12 that was deemed more suitable for long distance races.

Two Castrol-backed GTP class entries were fielded, one for Brundle, Nielsen and Price Cobb, while Lammers, Wallace and then IndyCar part-timer Davy Jones piloted the sister #61 entry.

The pair had competition from factory-backed Nissans and a host of Porsche 962s, qualifying ninth and 10th behind their turbocharged opposition, who had almost a 300 horsepower advantage in qualifying trim.

The demands of Daytona were not lost on the TWR crew after winning in 1988, with Brundle stating in the documentary that the race is “easily the most physically demanding race for any driver in the world.”

This being down to the famous 18 degree banking which would see drivers pull 2.5G and the fact that the Florida night is 13 hours, meaning much of the race was run in the dark.

Wallace added: ”The first 24 hour race I did was Le Mans and I thought that was fairly physical, but my first visit to Daytona was 50 percent more so because of the banking and the amount of slow cars you have to pass, day and night.

“On the first banking there is a period of two to three seconds where you just can’t see and are blinded by the sun and that lasts for two or three hours.”

The Jaguars started the race with Cobb and Jones holding position while the pole-winning Texaco Havoline Porsche 962 of Bob Wollek led the early period of the race.

Walkinshaw had told his drivers to drive to a pace early on, before reassessing mid-race, although Wallace claimed, “As a general rule of thumb you drive absolutely flat out without hitting anybody and that is about a good pace, providing you don’t bounce over any curbs.”

While many of their rivals had written the Jaguars off saying “they wouldn’t see midnight”, as twilight fell the pair were in command of the race as the rate of attrition on the rest of the field grew.

Brundle jumped in the leading #60 car in the evening, and despite admitting he was driving it like it was a Formula 1 car in a Grand Prix and suffering a spin after collecting a back-marker, he handed the car over in the lead.

However, it was soon after that the #61 car took command with Wallace at the helm, its advantage made comfortable after a slow stop to change brake pads on the sister entry.

The race was not without incident as sportscar legend Derek Bell suffered one of the biggest crashes of his career in the Momo-backed Porsche 962 he shared with Giampiero Moretti and Stanley Dickens.

The car collapsed on the right rear corner and flipped before landing on its roof, skidding to halt on the asphalt with fuel pouring from the stricken machine.

Bell, who was lucky to emerge unscathed, recounts: “I just remember sailing through the air and then it just came down so quietly on the road and just skidded on and on and on down the road.

“I realized I was just sliding and I didn’t hit anything so I put the fire extinguisher on because I was terrified of fire.

“I then realized the engine was still running while I was upside down, so I switched the engine off and then I started to get soaked in fuel, and I then started to pass out from the fumes.

“I thought any minute somebody will come but I seemed to lay there for an eternity looking up the road and just hearing cars go by and nobody coming. It was quite unbelievable.

“The next thing, I passed out and I remember having a nightmare of a bad dream about having an accident and then you wake up. I thought maybe I’m having a dream and then I woke up and heard voices and then they pulled me out.”

Once racing resumed after a lengthy caution, Jaguar maintained its stranglehold on the race but had its own issues to worry about. As day broke and the ambient temperature rose, it began taking its toll on the XJR-12s' radiators, while head gasket problems also began to haunt the team.

In addition to that, a health issue forced Cobb out of the race, leaving Brundle and Nielsen to divide up the remainder of the driving duties in the #60.

Despite engines surviving on “oil alone” according to Brundle, Jaguar completed its domination of the event with the #61 car of Wallace, Lammers and Jones taking the checkered flag, some four laps ahead of Brundle and Nielsen, to score a famous 1-2.

The Wollek, Sarel van de Merwe and Dominic Dobson Porsche completed the podium a further two last adrift.

Wallace summed up what the victory meant succinctly.

“For me the 1990 Daytona 24 Hours was absolutely fantastic,” he said. “To come here as part of the Jaguar team and win the race and be part of a 1-2 is absolutely amazing. The team during the whole race did a fantastic job and I think it was a just reward for their efforts.”

Brundle added: “Obviously as a highly motivated racing driver I enjoyed 1988 more but having said that and reflecting back on the race, to win for Jaguar and to be part of a Jaguar 1-2 in such a classic motor race is a very special privilege.”

Jaguar is yet to triumph for a third time at the Daytona 24 Hours.

Join Motorsport.tv to access over 800 episodes of Duke Classics including the full 1990 Daytona 24 Hours review.

Related video

Ganassi considering LMDh, outright Le Mans victory

Previous article

Ganassi considering LMDh, outright Le Mans victory
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author Tom Howard

Trending Today

F1 announces new race start times for 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 announces new race start times for 2021 season

How Mercedes made its best car better
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes made its best car better

Glickenhaus unveils full driver line-up for Hypercar debut
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Glickenhaus unveils full driver line-up for Hypercar debut

Ganassi considering LMDh, outright Le Mans victory
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Ganassi considering LMDh, outright Le Mans victory

Dovizioso "ready" if Honda needs Marquez replacement
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso "ready" if Honda needs Marquez replacement

Rolex 24: Duval leads Magnussen in final Rolex 24 practice
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

Rolex 24: Duval leads Magnussen in final Rolex 24 practice

Lorenzo "never imagined" Rossi's Petronas move
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo "never imagined" Rossi's Petronas move

Norris found backlash of Hamilton comments "tricky"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris found backlash of Hamilton comments "tricky"

Latest news

RETRO: Remembering Daytona 24H 1990 - Jaguar domination
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Special feature

RETRO: Remembering Daytona 24H 1990 - Jaguar domination

Ganassi considering LMDh, outright Le Mans victory
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Ganassi considering LMDh, outright Le Mans victory

Rolex 24: Duval leads Magnussen in final Rolex 24 practice
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

Rolex 24: Duval leads Magnussen in final Rolex 24 practice

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Preview

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 announces new race start times for 2021 season

11h
2
Formula 1

How Mercedes made its best car better

8h
3
IMSA

Ganassi considering LMDh, outright Le Mans victory

2h
4
WEC

Glickenhaus unveils full driver line-up for Hypercar debut

4h
5
MotoGP

Lorenzo "never imagined" Rossi's Petronas move

1d

Latest news

RETRO: Remembering Daytona 24H 1990 - Jaguar domination

RETRO: Remembering Daytona 24H 1990 - Jaguar domination

IMSA
59m
Ganassi considering LMDh, outright Le Mans victory

Ganassi considering LMDh, outright Le Mans victory

IMSA
2h
Rolex 24: Duval leads Magnussen in final Rolex 24 practice

Rolex 24: Duval leads Magnussen in final Rolex 24 practice

IMSA
2h
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

IMSA
3h
Smith returns to Sebring with United Autosports

Smith returns to Sebring with United Autosports

IMSA
5h

Latest videos

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Jaguar wins! 02:59
IMSA
9h

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Jaguar wins!

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Twilight action and Derek Bell's crash 03:55
IMSA
9h

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Twilight action and Derek Bell's crash

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Race Start 05:54
IMSA
9h

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Race Start

Austin Dillon hopes Rolex 24 can prepare him for Cup Series road courses 08:21:16
IMSA
Jan 28, 2021

Austin Dillon hopes Rolex 24 can prepare him for Cup Series road courses

Johnson impressed with Elliott’s talent in IMSA and NASCAR 01:00
IMSA
Jan 28, 2021

Johnson impressed with Elliott’s talent in IMSA and NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.