Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / NTE/SSR reveals Sebring 12 Hours driver line-up and livery
IMSA News

Bourdais believes Cadillac has the edge at Sebring

Defending 12 Hours of Sebring winner Sebastien Bourdais believes the Cadillac DPi-V.R’s has a natural advantage over the opposition on the bumpy course.

Bourdais believes Cadillac has the edge at Sebring
David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

Bourdais, Tristan Vautier and Loic Duval drove the JDC Miller MotorSports Cadillac to victory at the track last year, despite the car’s suffering severe battle scars, including damage at the rear caused by an off-track excursion and impact with a tire wall.

While Vautier and Duval have remained at the Savage, MN.-based squad, Bourdais has become a full-time driver in Chip Ganassi Racing’s #01 entry, alongside Renger van der Zande. He is confident that the six-year-old Cadillac design remains the Prototype best suited to the bumpy 3.741-mile course at Sebring.

After describing the former airbase as “probably one of the tracks that I enjoy the most out of the whole schedule,” he said “there is no arguing” that it also lends itself to the DPi-V.R’s characteristics.

“Now it’s a two-manufacturer battle between Cadillac and Acura – but even when it was Mazda [involved too] – it’s pretty clear that Cadillac with the Dallara chassis has better characteristics for bumpy tracks. It’s a car that is less ride-sensitive than the competitors. We can see that we can run a bit softer, which at a place like Sebring is very beneficial.

“The drawback of that is the car doesn’t really have a big peak in downforce and therefore and is less suited to tracks where you can run low and stiff. It’s a balance.

“But obviously it’s won quite a few championships since 2017, so it seems to be working out pretty good.”

Bourdais admitted he was both frustrated by the setbacks in Daytona, but encouraged by the pace shown.

“That #01 Cadillac team has done an amazing job like they always do with Chip Ganassi Racing. The car was really comfortable and really quick. I felt really good in the Roar [Before the 24 qualifying] race; the penalty took us completely out of contention. We were 45 seconds behind the lead and ended up being 20-some seconds at the end of the race. Definitely had the pace.

“Then, in the [24 Hours], we’re leading at six hours and leading when we had that electrical problem at 13 hours in, so I think quite clearly we had the pace. It’s just that to win motor races you need to be there at the end, and we didn’t manage that yet.

“We had our ups and downs with JDC [in 2021]. We had some really good cars and some really bad cars, and you know me, I tend to be good in the car when the car is close to what I need instead of when I’m just hanging on.

“It’s still early days to know what the differences are throughout the season between what I’ve been through in 2020 and some of the races in 2021 [both with JDC Miller] and now in ’22 with the #01.”

Bourdais has won in IndyCar, Champ Car, IMSA, WEC, V8 Supercars and junior open-wheel formulas. Asked by Motorsport.com where he ranked his Sebring triumph last year, given that he had to ‘carry’ a wounded car to victory in the closing hours, while defending against four other cars.

He replied, “I think it’s definitely in the top five. I don’t keep a ranking, but one of the craziest races and probably the one I still rank as No. 1 is Denver 2004 – coming from the back after the incident at the start with Bruno [Junqueira] and going on to pass everybody and winning. That was really special.

“After that there’s just a lot of close races, like Milwaukee [2015, his second win there saw him lap the whole field] was crazy and this [2021 Sebring] one is definitely right up there.”

shares
comments
NTE/SSR reveals Sebring 12 Hours driver line-up and livery
Previous article

NTE/SSR reveals Sebring 12 Hours driver line-up and livery
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
NTE/SSR reveals Sebring 12 Hours driver line-up and livery
IMSA

NTE/SSR reveals Sebring 12 Hours driver line-up and livery

Nine-car Texas IndyCar test called off due to cold weather
IndyCar

Nine-car Texas IndyCar test called off due to cold weather

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Sébastien Bourdais More from
Sébastien Bourdais
Rockenfeller replaces Bourdais for Sebring WEC opener Sebring
WEC

Rockenfeller replaces Bourdais for Sebring WEC opener

Ganassi confirms second Cadillac and driver line-up for ’22
Video Inside
IMSA

Ganassi confirms second Cadillac and driver line-up for ’22

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime
IndyCar

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Palou happy to bounce back from crash and practice struggles St. Pete
IndyCar

Palou happy to bounce back from crash and practice struggles

Ganassi’s Palou, Dixon frustrated by only one day of testing
IndyCar

Ganassi’s Palou, Dixon frustrated by only one day of testing

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

Bourdais believes Cadillac has the edge at Sebring
IMSA IMSA

Bourdais believes Cadillac has the edge at Sebring

NTE/SSR reveals Sebring 12 Hours driver line-up and livery
IMSA IMSA

NTE/SSR reveals Sebring 12 Hours driver line-up and livery

Performance Tech confirms Lindh, Goldburg in IMSA LMP3
IMSA IMSA

Performance Tech confirms Lindh, Goldburg in IMSA LMP3

Tandy has "mixed feelings" about leaving IMSA for WEC
WEC WEC

Tandy has "mixed feelings" about leaving IMSA for WEC

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.