IMSA News

NTE/SSR reveals Sebring 12 Hours driver line-up and livery

Mateo Llarena will join Don Yount and Jaden Conwright in the #42 NTE/SSR Lamborghini Huracan in next week’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

NTE/SSR reveals Sebring 12 Hours driver line-up and livery
David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

The NTE/SSR suffered a difficult start to the season in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, suffering an ABS braking system failure in its first race with the Huracan, after switching over from the Audi R8 during the offseason. The car, driven by Yount, Conwright, Markus Palttala and Benja Hites, was classified 16th of the 22 GTD entrants.

Yount and Conwright will continue in the squad, with Lamborghini GT3 Junior driver Llarena coming in as third driver.

“We’re excited to welcome Mateo to the team,” said NTE Sport owner Paul Mata. “He demonstrated great skill with T3 Motorsports at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January, and we’re always glad to have another Lamborghini GT3 Junior driver join our mix.

“A mechanical issue ended our race early in the opening round of the season, so we’re looking forward to the chance to rebound and get back out there and fight for a race win.”

Llarena commented: “I’m really looking forward to the Twelve Hours of Sebring. This will be my second time racing in it so I have much more confidence than the first time. I already know the track and how the race works.

“I’m very happy to join NTE/ SSR. I’m excited for the opportunity to get to know a new team and new drivers. For sure we will give it our all to get a good result.” 

The team completed roughly 75 percent of the Rolex 24 before its ABS gremlin led to a shunt that took the car out of the race.

“The whole team is excited to get back on track and show our success at Daytona before the brake failure was not a fluke,” said Yount. “I am confident that NTE has the issue sorted and we will be out the gate from first practice. Sebring is super tough on the car so we will find out quickly.”

Conwright, so far the only driver confirmed in the NTE/SSR entry for the full season, said: “I’m looking forward to heading back to Sebring as I made my debut with NTE and in IMSA at the 2020 Michelin Pilot Challenge event there.

“The Twelve Hours of Sebring is definitely a different beast to the other endurance events I’ve competed in, as the track’s characteristics are as much of a rival as the other cars!

“The pace at Daytona was solid up until we were forced to retire due to a technical fault, so I’m confident that we can continue and build off our experience during the Rolex 24 and optimize our NTE/SSR Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo with more time.”

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
