Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IMSA / Daytona January testing / Testing report

Bomarito leads Mazda 1-2 in Daytona night test

shares
comments
Bomarito leads Mazda 1-2 in Daytona night test
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Jan 6, 2019, 1:22 AM

The fifth session of the 2019 Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona saw Mazda Team Joest claim the top times, thanks to Jonathan Bomarito, who set the fastest lap the test so far, and Oliver Jarvis.

The three-day official test for the Jan. 26-27 Rolex 24 Hours comprises seven sessions, with the final two following on Sunday, three weeks ahead of the first round of the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. And following the theme of the test so far, the fifth session was a matter of Mazda vs. Cadillac.

On this occasion, however, Bomarito’s best effort in the #55 Mazda RT24-P was an impressive 0.444sec ahead of teammate Jarvis and 0.646sec clear of the competition.

That top Cadillac time was set by Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani in the #31 Cadillac DPi-V.R, with his third-placed car edging teammate Mike Conway by a mere 0.036sec.

Colin Braun turned a strong 1:35.273 in CORE autosport’s first official weekend running the Nissan DPi effort, while Kamui Kobayashi was sixth for Wayne Taylor Racing in the #10 Cadillac that set the pace this afternoon.

Recovering well from an incident in this morning’s session, Juncos Racing’s Cadillac was seventh fastest in the hands of Argentine touring car superstar Agustin Canapino, beating the two Acura Team Penske ARX-05s of Dane Cameron and Helio Castroneves.

Gabriel Aubry put PR1/Mathiasen Motorsport on top of the LMP2 times, 2.4sec from the fastest DPi time and 0.585sec clear of Ben Hanley in the #81 DragonSpeed machine.

The animals came in largely two-by-two in GT Le Mans, with Nick Tandy leading Earl Bamber in a Porsche 911 RSR 1-2, Sebastien Bourdais edging Scott Dixon in a Ford GT 3-4 and Colton Herta beating Chaz Mostert in a BMW M8 5-6. 

The interloper was Miguel Molina in seventh in the solitary Risi Competizione Ferrari 488, ahead of the Corvette C7.Rs of Jan Magnussen and Marcel Fassler.

Fassler might have been faster but Corvette Racing reported to IMSA Radio that the #4 ’Vette had struck debris that holed the floor of the engine bay badly enough to necessitate an engine change.

In GT Daytona, Road To Indy star Victor Franzoni put the Via Italia Ferrari 488 on top, 0.112sec ahead of the similar Spirit of Race machine piloted by Daniel Serra.

Mere hundredths slower was Maximilian Buhk in the P1 Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT, with Katherine Legge just 0.009sec adrift in the first of the two Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSXs.

Next up was Phil Keen in the Lamborghini Huracan of Ebimotors and Jack Hawksworth in the AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC F.

Next article
WTR Cadillac leads fourth test session at Daytona

Previous article

WTR Cadillac leads fourth test session at Daytona

Next article

Tincknell’s Mazda sets fastest time of Roar Before the 24

Tincknell’s Mazda sets fastest time of Roar Before the 24
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona January testing
Drivers Jonathan Bomarito , Oliver Jarvis
Teams Mazda Motorsports
Author David Malsher

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Latest videos
Sights & sounds: IMSA Encore at Sebring 01:40
IMSA

Sights & sounds: IMSA Encore at Sebring

Nov 14, 2018
Van Overbeek on latest IMSA victory 03:02
IMSA

Van Overbeek on latest IMSA victory

Sep 13, 2018

News in depth
BMW “in the hunt” for Rolex 24 victory, says Rahal
IMSA

BMW “in the hunt” for Rolex 24 victory, says Rahal

Bobby Rahal: Zanardi is integral to our team at Daytona
IMSA

Bobby Rahal: Zanardi is integral to our team at Daytona

Acura Team Penske unveils special color schemes for 2019
IMSA

Acura Team Penske unveils special color schemes for 2019

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.