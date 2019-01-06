Tincknell’s Mazda sets fastest time of Roar Before the 24

Tincknell took only four laps in the 65 minute session to lay down a 1min34.224sec tour of the 3.56-mile Daytona road course in the #55 Mazda RT24-P, the fastest time of the test so far.

His time remained 0.6sec clear of the field until Jarvis’ last run in the #77 Mazda drew him within four-tenths and completed Mazda’s domination.

Fastest time from a Cadillac was delivered by the newly part-time Eric Curran in Action Express Racing’s #31 DPi-V.R, his best effort edging teammate Filipe Albuquerque by just 0.064sec.

Jordan Taylor sent the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac into fifth, while Romain Dumas was sixth in the Nissan, now run by CORE autosport, 0.7sec off top time.

Juan Pablo Montoya and Ricky Taylor were seventh and eighth in the two Acura Team Penske ARX-05s, both of them also within eight tenths of the top time.

DragonSpeed’s Ben Hanley was top of the four-car LMP2 contingent, impressively recording a laptime only 1.7sec from the fastest DPi time. Gabriel Aubry was second in the PR1/Mathiasen entry.

GT Le Mans saw Richard Westbrook clock a 1min43.083sec in the #67 Ford GT, a full 0.423sec clear of the second placed Corvette C7.R, yet still the whole nine-car class was covered by only 0.77sec.

Joey Hand was third in the second Ford, while John Edwards showed some real pace from the fastest BMW M8 to beat Earl Bamber’s Porsche, Davide Rigon’s Ferrari 488 of Risi Competizione, Tom Blomqvist (BMW), Nick Tandy (Porsche) and Oliver Gavin (Corvette).

GT Daytona-class action is over for the weekend.

The seventh and final session of the Roar will commence at 2.45pm local (Eastern) time.