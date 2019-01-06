Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IMSA / Daytona January testing / Testing report

Tincknell’s Mazda sets fastest time of Roar Before the 24

shares
comments
Tincknell’s Mazda sets fastest time of Roar Before the 24
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Jan 6, 2019, 4:59 PM

The sixth and penultimate session of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s official test before the 2019 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona ended with a Mazda 1-2, Harry Tincknell beating teammate Oliver Jarvis by 0.392sec.

Tincknell took only four laps in the 65 minute session to lay down a 1min34.224sec tour of the 3.56-mile Daytona road course in the #55 Mazda RT24-P, the fastest time of the test so far.

His time remained 0.6sec clear of the field until Jarvis’ last run in the #77 Mazda drew him within four-tenths and completed Mazda’s domination.

Fastest time from a Cadillac was delivered by the newly part-time Eric Curran in Action Express Racing’s #31 DPi-V.R, his best effort edging teammate Filipe Albuquerque by just 0.064sec.

Jordan Taylor sent the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac into fifth, while Romain Dumas was sixth in the Nissan, now run by CORE autosport, 0.7sec off top time.

Juan Pablo Montoya and Ricky Taylor were seventh and eighth in the two Acura Team Penske ARX-05s, both of them also within eight tenths of the top time.

DragonSpeed’s Ben Hanley was top of the four-car LMP2 contingent, impressively recording a laptime only 1.7sec from the fastest DPi time. Gabriel Aubry was second in the PR1/Mathiasen entry.

GT Le Mans saw Richard Westbrook clock a 1min43.083sec in the #67 Ford GT, a full 0.423sec clear of the second placed Corvette C7.R, yet still the whole nine-car class was covered by only 0.77sec.

Joey Hand was third in the second Ford, while John Edwards showed some real pace from the fastest BMW M8 to beat Earl Bamber’s Porsche, Davide Rigon’s Ferrari 488 of Risi Competizione, Tom Blomqvist (BMW), Nick Tandy (Porsche) and Oliver Gavin (Corvette).

GT Daytona-class action is over for the weekend.

The seventh and final session of the Roar will commence at 2.45pm local (Eastern) time.

Next article
Bomarito leads Mazda 1-2 in Daytona night test

Previous article

Bomarito leads Mazda 1-2 in Daytona night test

Next article

Nissan edges Mazda in final Roar test at Daytona

Nissan edges Mazda in final Roar test at Daytona
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona January testing
Author David Malsher

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
Sights & sounds: IMSA Encore at Sebring 01:40
IMSA

Sights & sounds: IMSA Encore at Sebring

Nov 14, 2018
Van Overbeek on latest IMSA victory 03:02
IMSA

Van Overbeek on latest IMSA victory

Sep 13, 2018

News in depth
BMW “in the hunt” for Rolex 24 victory, says Rahal
IMSA

BMW “in the hunt” for Rolex 24 victory, says Rahal

Bobby Rahal: Zanardi is integral to our team at Daytona
IMSA

Bobby Rahal: Zanardi is integral to our team at Daytona

Acura Team Penske unveils special color schemes for 2019
IMSA

Acura Team Penske unveils special color schemes for 2019

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.