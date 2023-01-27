Rolex 24: Porsche leads Acura in night practice at Daytona

Listen to this article

GTP

The Penske-run #7 Porsche 963 of Campbell was the first car to duck below the 1min36 barrier, turning a 1min35.802sec after 20mins to eclipse the Cadillac V-LMDh cars of Alex Lynn and Alexander Sims by over 0.4sec. Ricky Taylor moved up to also shade the Caddys, but was still over 0.33 sec off top spot.

His full-time partner Albuquerque cut the deficit back to 0.172sec with half an hour to go, pulling clear of the Ganassi and Action Express Racing Cadillacs.

Colton Herta took the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 to within 0.66sec of the top spot, ahead of the second Porsche, the Meyer Shank Racing Acura and the #24 BMW which turned the fewest laps.

LMP2

Oliver Jarvis of Era Motorsport and Rinus VeeKay in the #11 TDS Racing car were the early pacesetters, but after the first red flag, Ben Hanley in the Crowdstrike Racing by APR machine jumped to the top with a 1min38.801sec effort.

Then Alex Quinn in the PR1/Mathiasen entry took quarter-second off that time although Hanley sliced that down to 0.108sec, with Scott McLaughlin’s Tower Motorsport car a further 0.33sec behind that, ahead of Jarvis’s early pacesetting effort.

Matthieu Vaxiviere in the #88 AF Corse car moved up to fourth in the closing stages of the session and then moved ahead of McLaughlin by a mere four-hundredths, but found a clear enough lap to bounce into top spot by 0.139sec in the dying minutes.

Mikkel Jensen improved the #11 TDS car’s time in the final stages but remained sixth.

LMP3

Rasmus Lindh in the Andretti Autosport Ligier delivered 1min42.559sec with less than 25mins to go, 0.325sec ahead of Wayne Boyd in the #17 AWA Duqueine, with the other AWA of Matthew Bell third.

GTD Pro and GTD

The new Ferrari 296 of Cetilar Racing caused the first red flag of the session when it went off at Turn 5 in the hands of Roberto Lacorte.

Halfway through the session, Daniel Juncadella was sitting top of the GTD Pro pile in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3, and that was the fastest GT3 car overall, until Frederik Schandorff in the Inception Racing McLaren 720S clipped a mere 0.003sec off that time.

Parker Thompson in the GTD Lexus RC F was within the same tenth, ahead of Luca Stolz in the SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 and Danny Formal in the Racers Edge Acura NSX.

Mikael Grenier moved to the top of GTD by 0.002sec in the Team Korthoff Mercedes, and he had just been beaten by Jules Gounon in the WeatherTech car, before Grenier pulled a quarter-second clear. Maro Engel in the WeatherTech car got the gap down to under 0.2sec, and then finally went top with a 1min46.011sec, the car having also turned the most number of laps (48) out of all the GT3 machines.

Mario Farnbacher gave Gradient Racing a strong showing with its Acura NSX less than 0.4sec behind Grenier, splitting the two Vasser Sullivan Lexus of Parker Thompson and Jack Hawksworth.

As usual Spencer Pumpelly did a fine job to get the Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage into fifth in GTD, seventh overall in GTs.

Rolex 24 at Daytona - Free Practice 3 results: