Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
87 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
09 Feb
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Sebring
17 Mar
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
29 Apr
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Truncated Rolex 24 build up “complete chaos” admits Taylor

shares
comments
Truncated Rolex 24 build up “complete chaos” admits Taylor
By:

Wayne Taylor says his eponymous team’s preparations for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona have been “complete chaos” due to the late-ending, Covid-hit 2020 schedule, a more compressed test/race weekend and switching car from Cadillac to Acura in the off-season.

WTR, which has won three of the last four editions of the Rolex 24, has this year switched from the Cadillac DPi-V.R to Acura’s ARX-05, which won the last two IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship titles with Team Penske.

WTR’s single-car entry will be raced full-time by reigning champion Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque this year, with IndyCar ace Alexander Rossi joining them for the four Michelin Endurance Cup rounds, and Helio Castroneves – who shared the 2020 championship with R. Taylor – as fourth man for the Rolex 24.

As the 2020 season only finished in mid-November, due to a much-delayed Sebring 12 Hours, Taylor said this put his team on the back foot for 2021, describing its schedule as: “Chaos, complete chaos.

“First of all, we’ve run at Sebring for a day, then we’re going to the ROAR, then we’re going to have a [qualifying] race. Then we’ll come back and have a 24-hour race. We really got lucky that [IMSA] changed the ROAR from the beginning of January to the weekend before the 24 Hours because we’d never have been ready.

“When we received the two cars after Sebring, they’d been driven until the end of their lives, there was nothing basically on the car that could be used. So, we ordered two new cars, and at the same time rebuilt an existing car with new components, then we built another new car. We didn’t go and test, because we needed the time, and the guys have literally been working 24/7 – they are really, really tired – and we tested at Sebring [on Tuesday] with just one slight little issue, not really a problem. It’s hats off to all the guys for doing such a great job.”

Read Also:

Taylor says his revamped driver lineup, which includes the return of his son Ricky from the IMSA-exiting Penske squad, helps the team get a better understanding as it switches to the Acura. 

“This is the hardest race to prepare for and we have to learn the car,” said Taylor Sr. “Between Alexander, Helio and Ricky – having been in the car for three years – they’re actually teaching us some stuff that we haven’t learned yet.

“Filipe is lapping it all up, and he’s really easy to work with, so the big job is now up to the team to execute. And this is critical. But one thing I can say for sure is that we have the right driver lineup, 100 percent.”

Taylor also believes the switch to Acura, which will see it pool knowledge with fellow ARX-05 runner Meyer Shank Racing, will be an advantage at Daytona.

“When we were racing with Cadillac, it's like we were racing against each other,” he said. “Now that’s out of the equation, the Cadillacs can go away and fight with themselves, and hopefully we can come along on the outside and blow everybody away.

“The support from HPD is like nothing I’ve experienced in the past – just really good.”

Related video

Ganassi squad faces "steep learning curve" in Rolex 24

Previous article

Ganassi squad faces "steep learning curve" in Rolex 24
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

Perez already has some "good ideas" to drive Red Bull forward
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez already has some "good ideas" to drive Red Bull forward

Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez

Sauber set to extend Ferrari F1 deal despite Renault rumours
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sauber set to extend Ferrari F1 deal despite Renault rumours

The car that set the tone for Mercedes' F1 dominance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The car that set the tone for Mercedes' F1 dominance

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren

Ganassi squad faces "steep learning curve" in Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Ganassi squad faces "steep learning curve" in Rolex 24

Ocon to drive in WRC Rally Monte Carlo with Alpine
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ocon to drive in WRC Rally Monte Carlo with Alpine

Truncated Rolex 24 build up “complete chaos” admits Taylor
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Truncated Rolex 24 build up “complete chaos” admits Taylor

Latest news

Truncated Rolex 24 build up “complete chaos” admits Taylor
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Truncated Rolex 24 build up “complete chaos” admits Taylor

Ganassi squad faces "steep learning curve" in Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Ganassi squad faces "steep learning curve" in Rolex 24

Rising star Kirkwood completes Vasser Sullivan’s enduro lineup
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Rising star Kirkwood completes Vasser Sullivan’s enduro lineup

Rossi tests IndyCar and IMSA Prototype in same day
IMSA IMSA / Interview

Rossi tests IndyCar and IMSA Prototype in same day

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez already has some "good ideas" to drive Red Bull forward

7h
2
MotoGP

Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez

4h
3
Formula 1

Sauber set to extend Ferrari F1 deal despite Renault rumours

9h
4
Formula 1

The car that set the tone for Mercedes' F1 dominance

10h
5
Formula 1

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren

1d

Latest news

Truncated Rolex 24 build up “complete chaos” admits Taylor
IMSA

Truncated Rolex 24 build up “complete chaos” admits Taylor

Ganassi squad faces "steep learning curve" in Rolex 24
IMSA

Ganassi squad faces "steep learning curve" in Rolex 24

Rising star Kirkwood completes Vasser Sullivan’s enduro lineup
IMSA

Rising star Kirkwood completes Vasser Sullivan’s enduro lineup

Rossi tests IndyCar and IMSA Prototype in same day
IMSA

Rossi tests IndyCar and IMSA Prototype in same day

Klauser becomes Chevy’s first sportscar racing program manager
IMSA

Klauser becomes Chevy’s first sportscar racing program manager

Latest videos

The great history of the Daytona 24 Hours 03:54
IMSA
5h

The great history of the Daytona 24 Hours

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.