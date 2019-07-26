Pikes Peak bans motorbikes from taking part in 2020 hillclimb

This follows the death of four-time event winner Carlin Dunne this year, who suffered fatal injuries following a fall near the end of the 12-mile course in Colorado.

After the tragedy, the event’s board of directors convened to review the 2019 event. In a statement issued today they stated that: “…there will be no motorcycle program offered in 2020 so that race organizers can gather data and analytics to review more thoroughly the impact on the overall event in the absence of this program.”

Pikes Peak Hillclimb Chairman Tom Osborne said: “Motorcycles have been a part of the PPIHC for the past 29 years, and their history on America’s Mountain dates back to the inaugural running in 1916.

“That said, the motorcycle program hasn’t been an annual event. They have run 41 of the 97 years we’ve been racing on Pikes Peak. It’s just time to take a hard look at every aspect of the race, including the motorcycle program, and determine whether or not the event may change.”

A decision on the long-term future of motorbikes at the event will be made in late 2020.

Following Dunne’s death his mother, Romie Gallardo, made an impassioned plea to allow bikes to continue to take part in future: “I know for a fact that he would not want the motorcycle program to end.

“He would want us to learn from this tragedy. He would encourage the official accident reconstruction authorities do what they are trained to do, and for the race officials to implement additional safety precautions required.

“All his life I’ve known that losing him was a possibility. We went into this with eyes-wide-open. We were aware of the flipside of this sport. I was committed to him and his dreams. He was doing what he loved. So, who are we to take away other racers’ dreams of racing Pikes Peak International Hillclimb?”