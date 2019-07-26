Austin Hill takes Pocono Truck pole with track record lap

Hill's average lap speed of 171.347 mph set a new track qualifying record. Chastain, the last driver to qualify, came close at 171.106 mph. Stewart Friesen was third (170.661 mph).

Brett Moffitt, the reigning series champion, was fourth and Sheldon Creed completed the top-five.

The pole is Hill's second of the season but the third time this year he will start from the top spot. He started on the pole at Atlanta when the lineup was set by the rule book.

Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers have won the last four Pocono Truck races, with Kyle Busch the most recent winner in 2018.