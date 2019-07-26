Austin Hill takes Pocono Truck pole with track record lap
Austin Hill held off a late charge from Ross Chastain to win the pole for Saturday's NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway.
Hill's average lap speed of 171.347 mph set a new track qualifying record. Chastain, the last driver to qualify, came close at 171.106 mph. Stewart Friesen was third (170.661 mph).
Brett Moffitt, the reigning series champion, was fourth and Sheldon Creed completed the top-five.
The pole is Hill's second of the season but the third time this year he will start from the top spot. He started on the pole at Atlanta when the lineup was set by the rule book.
Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers have won the last four Pocono Truck races, with Kyle Busch the most recent winner in 2018.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|16
|Austin Hill
|Toyota
|1
|52.525
|171.347
|2
|45
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|1
|52.599
|0.074
|0.074
|171.106
|3
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Chevrolet
|1
|52.736
|0.211
|0.137
|170.661
|4
|24
|Brett Moffitt
|Chevrolet
|1
|52.917
|0.392
|0.181
|170.078
|5
|2
|Sheldon Creed
|Chevrolet
|1
|52.920
|0.395
|0.003
|170.068
|6
|18
|Harrison Burton
|Toyota
|1
|52.995
|0.470
|0.075
|169.827
|7
|4
|Todd Gilliland
|Toyota
|1
|53.177
|0.652
|0.182
|169.246
|8
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Ford
|1
|53.214
|0.689
|0.037
|169.128
|9
|17
|Tyler Ankrum
|Toyota
|1
|53.216
|0.691
|0.002
|169.122
|10
|44
|Bayley Currey
|Chevrolet
|1
|53.240
|0.715
|0.024
|169.046
|11
|98
|Grant Enfinger
|Ford
|1
|53.240
|0.715
|0.000
|169.046
|12
|3
|Jordan Anderson
|Chevrolet
|1
|53.375
|0.850
|0.135
|168.618
|13
|51
|Christian Eckes
|Toyota
|1
|53.436
|0.911
|0.061
|168.426
|14
|15
|Anthony Alfredo
|Toyota
|1
|53.452
|0.927
|0.016
|168.375
|15
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|Ford
|1
|53.666
|1.141
|0.214
|167.704
|16
|13
|Johnny Sauter
|Ford
|1
|53.906
|1.381
|0.240
|166.957
|17
|12
|Gus Dean
|Chevrolet
|1
|54.081
|1.556
|0.175
|166.417
|18
|22
|Austin Wayne Self
|Chevrolet
|1
|54.266
|1.741
|0.185
|165.850
|19
|87
|Joe Nemechek
|Chevrolet
|1
|54.296
|1.771
|0.030
|165.758
|20
|02
|Tyler Dippel
|Chevrolet
|1
|54.406
|1.881
|0.110
|165.423
|21
|38
|T.J. Bell
|Chevrolet
|1
|54.623
|2.098
|0.217
|164.766
|22
|8
|Anthony Mrakovich
|Chevrolet
|1
|54.812
|2.287
|0.189
|164.198
|23
|34
|Mason Massey
|Toyota
|1
|55.244
|2.719
|0.432
|162.914
|24
|54
|Natalie Decker
|Toyota
|1
|55.287
|2.762
|0.043
|162.787
|25
|20
|Spencer Boyd
|Chevrolet
|1
|56.017
|3.492
|0.730
|160.666
|26
|33
|Josh Reaume
|Chevrolet
|1
|56.279
|3.754
|0.262
|159.918
|27
|49
|Ray Ciccarelli
|Chevrolet
|1
|57.478
|4.953
|1.199
|156.582
|28
|32
|Bryant Barnhill
|Chevrolet
|1
|57.907
|5.382
|0.429
|155.422
|29
|6
|Norm Benning
|Chevrolet
|1
|58.511
|5.986
|0.604
|153.817
|30
|28
|Bryan Dauzat
|Chevrolet
|1
|58.522
|5.997
|0.011
|153.788
|31
|Daniel Sasnett
|Chevrolet
|1
|58.832
|6.307
|0.310
|152.978
|32
|10
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|Chevrolet
|1
|59.120
|6.595
|0.288
|152.233
Christian Eckes back in ARCA title hunt with Pocono win
Ross Chastain takes dominating NASCAR Truck win at Pocono
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Truck
|Event
|Pocono
|Drivers
|Austin Hill
|Teams
|Hattori Racing Enterprises
|Author
|Jim Utter
