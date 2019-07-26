Top events
NASCAR Truck / Pocono / Qualifying report

Austin Hill takes Pocono Truck pole with track record lap

shares
comments
Austin Hill takes Pocono Truck pole with track record lap
By:
Jul 26, 2019, 11:31 PM

Austin Hill held off a late charge from Ross Chastain to win the pole for Saturday's NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Hill's average lap speed of 171.347 mph set a new track qualifying record. Chastain, the last driver to qualify, came close at 171.106 mph. Stewart Friesen was third (170.661 mph).
 
Brett Moffitt, the reigning series champion, was fourth and Sheldon Creed completed the top-five.
 
The pole is Hill's second of the season but the third time this year he will start from the top spot. He started on the pole at Atlanta when the lineup was set by the rule book.
 
Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers have won the last four Pocono Truck races, with Kyle Busch the most recent winner in 2018.
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 16 United States Austin Hill  Toyota 1 52.525     171.347
2 45 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 1 52.599 0.074 0.074 171.106
3 52 United States Stewart Friesen  Chevrolet 1 52.736 0.211 0.137 170.661
4 24 United States Brett Moffitt  Chevrolet 1 52.917 0.392 0.181 170.078
5 2 United States Sheldon Creed  Chevrolet 1 52.920 0.395 0.003 170.068
6 18 United States Harrison Burton  Toyota 1 52.995 0.470 0.075 169.827
7 4 United States Todd Gilliland  Toyota 1 53.177 0.652 0.182 169.246
8 88 United States Matt Crafton  Ford 1 53.214 0.689 0.037 169.128
9 17 Tyler Ankrum  Toyota 1 53.216 0.691 0.002 169.122
10 44 United States Bayley Currey  Chevrolet 1 53.240 0.715 0.024 169.046
11 98 United States Grant Enfinger  Ford 1 53.240 0.715 0.000 169.046
12 3 United States Jordan Anderson  Chevrolet 1 53.375 0.850 0.135 168.618
13 51 United States Christian Eckes  Toyota 1 53.436 0.911 0.061 168.426
14 15 Anthony Alfredo  Toyota 1 53.452 0.927 0.016 168.375
15 99 United States Ben Rhodes  Ford 1 53.666 1.141 0.214 167.704
16 13 United States Johnny Sauter  Ford 1 53.906 1.381 0.240 166.957
17 12 United States Gus Dean  Chevrolet 1 54.081 1.556 0.175 166.417
18 22 United States Austin Wayne Self  Chevrolet 1 54.266 1.741 0.185 165.850
19 87 United States Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 1 54.296 1.771 0.030 165.758
20 02 United States Tyler Dippel  Chevrolet 1 54.406 1.881 0.110 165.423
21 38 United States T.J. Bell  Chevrolet 1 54.623 2.098 0.217 164.766
22 8 Anthony Mrakovich  Chevrolet 1 54.812 2.287 0.189 164.198
23 34 Mason Massey  Toyota 1 55.244 2.719 0.432 162.914
24 54 United States Natalie Decker  Toyota 1 55.287 2.762 0.043 162.787
25 20 United States Spencer Boyd  Chevrolet 1 56.017 3.492 0.730 160.666
26 33 United States Josh Reaume  Chevrolet 1 56.279 3.754 0.262 159.918
27 49 United States Ray Ciccarelli  Chevrolet 1 57.478 4.953 1.199 156.582
28 32 Bryant Barnhill  Chevrolet 1 57.907 5.382 0.429 155.422
29 6 United States Norm Benning  Chevrolet 1 58.511 5.986 0.604 153.817
30 28 United States Bryan Dauzat  Chevrolet 1 58.522 5.997 0.011 153.788
31   Daniel Sasnett  Chevrolet 1 58.832 6.307 0.310 152.978
32 10 United States Jennifer Jo Cobb  Chevrolet 1 59.120 6.595 0.288 152.233
 
Series NASCAR Truck
Event Pocono
Drivers Austin Hill
Teams Hattori Racing Enterprises
NASCAR Truck Next session

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

23 Aug - 25 Aug
First Practice Starts in
2 days

