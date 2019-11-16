Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP3 in
08 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP3 in
02 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Qualifying in
12 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
GT / FIA GT World Cup: Macau / Race report

Macau GT: Marciello holds off Porsches in qualifying race

shares
comments
Macau GT: Marciello holds off Porsches in qualifying race
By:
Nov 16, 2019, 6:28 AM

Mercedes driver Raffaele Marciello held off Earl Bamber to win the qualification race for the 2019 FIA GT World Cup in Macau.

The 12-lap race got off to a wild start, as Dries Vanthoor fired his Audi into the wall at Mandarin as he tried to get a run on the polesitting Mercedes of Marciello.

The Audi driver's race was effectively done on the spot, and Maro Engel lucky to avoid a similar fate as he brushed the same wall while squabbling over fourth with Edoardo Mortara.

With Vanthoor out of the picture, Marciello spent the first lap with the two Rowe Racing Porsches, Bamber leading Laurens Vanthoor, breathing down his neck. But a reprieve quickly arrived as the Safety Car was called to clear the stricken Audi from Lisboa. 

The race went green again three laps later, but only briefly. As the field filed into the Lisboa braking area Engel couldn't pull up his Mercedes, clipping Kelvin van der Linde's Audi before clattering into the back of an unsuspecting Mortara.

The clean-up lasted until Lap 8, setting up a four-lap battle between Marciello and Bamber. But while the Kiwi was able to shadow the GruppeM Mercedes there was no way past, Bamber forced to settle for second with Vanthoor in third.

Defending GT World Cup winner Augusto Farfus finished a fine fourth, coming all the way from 12th on the grid.

The Schnitzer BMW driver was shuffled up the order as Vanthoor, Mortara, Engel and van der Linde had their issues, ending up fifth for the second restart. The Brazilian then executed a textbook move on Christopher Haase's Audi into Lisboa as the race went green.

Haase finished sixth ahead of Alexandre Imperatori's Porsche, Charles Weerts (Audi), Kevin Estre (Porsche), Joel Eriksson (BMW) and Adderly Fong (Mercedes).

Van der Linde was classified 13th, repairs after the contact with Engel leaving him seven laps down.

Next article
Macau GT: Marciello storms to pole for Mercedes

Previous article

Macau GT: Marciello storms to pole for Mercedes
Load comments

About this article

Series GT
Event FIA GT World Cup: Macau
Drivers Raffaele Marciello
Teams GruppeM Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

GT Next session

FIA GT World Cup: Macau

FIA GT World Cup: Macau

13 Nov - 17 Nov
Race 2 Starts in
21 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
21 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking will be twice as steep as Indy

2
Formula 1

Brazilian GP: Vettel pips Leclerc by 0.021s in second practice

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR cancels Cup qualifying; title contenders to start 1-2-3-4

4
MotoGP

Marquez "proud" Alex is on Honda's list to replace Lorenzo

5
F3

Full 2019 Macau Grand Prix weekend schedule

Latest videos

Macau GP - FIA GT: onboard lap with Farfus 02:32
GT

Macau GP - FIA GT: onboard lap with Farfus

Macau GP: FIA GT World Cup - Race 00:00
GT

Macau GP: FIA GT World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA GT World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
GT

Macau GP: FIA GT World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA GT World Cup - Qualifying 00:00
GT

Macau GP: FIA GT World Cup - Qualifying

Macau GP: FIA GT World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
GT

Macau GP: FIA GT World Cup - Free Practice 2

Latest news

Macau GT: Marciello holds off Porsches in qualifying race
GT

Macau GT: Marciello holds off Porsches in qualifying race

Macau GT: Marciello storms to pole for Mercedes
GT

Macau GT: Marciello storms to pole for Mercedes

Macau FIA GT World Cup attracts 17 cars
GT

Macau FIA GT World Cup attracts 17 cars

GT champion Ide in artificial coma
GT

GT champion Ide in artificial coma

Opinion: Why more Indian drivers should switch to sportscar racing
GT

Opinion: Why more Indian drivers should switch to sportscar racing

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.