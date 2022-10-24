The Bend appoints new CEO

Listen to this article

McDonald will take on what is a newly-created role heading up the newest permanent circuit in Australia.

The role will also include overseeing the famous Mallala circuit which is owned by The Bend owners the Shahin family.

McDonald brings more than 20 years of experience in sports and events administration, including a spell as the general manager of the Adelaide 500 and stints as tournament director of both the Sydney International and Adelaide International tennis events.

“The Bend Motorsport Park is moving into the next phase of the venue’s growth as a top tier Australian destination for both corporate and private clients," said Sam Shahin.

"Alistair is eminently qualified to take on the role of leading the venue’s continued growth and development. It is with great pleasure that I warmly welcome Alistair to the organisation, and I look forward to working with him.”

McDonald added: “It is an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to work with Dr Sam Shahin and the team at The Bend Motorsport Park.

'I am in awe of the vision, investment, and execution to date at this world class facility. I am looking forward to inviting more and more local, interstate and international visitors to a venue that all South Australian can be proud of."

The Bend Motorsport Park consists of a race circuit, hotel, holiday park and kart track, while there is also a drag strip currently under construction.

The circuit has hosted Supercars every year since it opened in 2018, however as it stands it isn't guaranteed a round next year.

Motorsport.com understands the calendar will be released with a TBC, the preference for which will be a trip to New Zealand.

However if that can't be secured in the wake of Pukekohe's closure, The Bend will take over the TBC slot.

The circuit has also previously hosted the Asian Le Mans Series and continues to be hopeful of bringing the World Endurance Championship to Australia in the future.

It has also lured MotoGP star Jack Miller back for a second Australian Superbike cameo later this year.