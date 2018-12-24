The former Racing Point Force India driver, who will be Mercedes’ Formula 1 reserve in 2019, attended the second round of the winter season in Andorra last weekend.

He was there to support Formula 2 racer Dorian Boccolacci, who competes in the Elite category of the series and was part of the same Gravity-run Lotus F1 junior scheme as Ocon a few years back.

“I came to see Trophee Andros as a visitor and also to support my friend Dorian Boccolacci,” said Ocon. “We love motorsport and miss it in the winter time, so we all like going to Trophee Andros.”

While the discipline’s new four-wheel drive, four-wheel steer electric car in the top-level Elite Pro category won the opening two rounds, in the hands of touring car driver Aurelien Panis and ex-F1 driver Frank Lagorce, Ocon will test a single-make rear-wheel drive electric car in Isola, of the same class in which Panis won the title last season.

“I will be in Isola 2000 to test the electric car but I won’t do the race, we will see about doing that later on,” he said. “I will also be in Paris for the [final round] race in Stade de France [in February].”

French F1 legend Alain Prost is a three-time Andros Trophy champion and just one of a number of high-profile drivers to compete in the winter series.

Haas driver Romain Grosjean is the most recent F1 incumbent to achieve success in the discipline, having won in Elite Pro in a one-off outing for the DA Racing team in December 2016.

Works Toyota and Hyundai World Rally Championship drivers Kris Meeke and Dani Sordo also visited the Andorran round of the series last weekend.