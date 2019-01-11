Sign in
Loeb to contest Andros Trophy finale in Paris

Loeb to contest Andros Trophy finale in Paris
Hal Ridge
By: Hal Ridge
Jan 11, 2019, 12:19 PM

Nine-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb will race a top-category Elite Pro electric car in the final round of the Andros Trophy winter series in Paris next month.

The Hyundai WRC driver will join series regular Franck Lagorce in an Exagon Engineering-built and run machine as part of an unusual format for the Stade de France event on February 9.

Instead of two drivers sharing a car in the separate Elite and Elite Pro categories, for the Parisian finale drivers will share a car in the same class in an endurance type format, which includes mid-race driver changes.

Loeb made his Andros Trophy debut driving a V6-engine Citroen DS3 silhouette machine at the Val Thorens round in 2014 for the Sainteloc Racing squad. He also drove a Citroen C4 WRC at the Stade de France finale in February 2008 as a demonstration.

It will be a busy month for the French legend, who is currently competing in the Dakar Rally in a privately-run Peugeot.

Loeb will return to Europe from South America to make his Hyundai debut at the Monte Carlo WRC season opener, before his Andros Trophy start.

He will join former Monaco Grand Prix winner Oliver Panis in the stadium finale, Panis competing together with son Aurelien, who currently leads the series driving another electric car.

For the 2018/19 season the Andros Trophy is running its new four-wheel drive, four-wheel steer electric cars in Elite Pro class alongside traditional V6-powered machines. Triple champion Jean-Baptiste Dubourg (pictured below) won the third round in Andorra in an internal combustion engine car.

Mercedes Formula 1 reserve driver Estabon Ocon is testing an electric Andros Trophy car this weekend at Isola 2000.

Photo by: Bruno Bade

Jean-Baptiste Dubourg

Photo by: Bruno Bade

 

