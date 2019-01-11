Sign in
General / Breaking news

Gasly to make Race of Champions debut

Gasly to make Race of Champions debut
Pablo Elizalde
Pablo Elizalde
Jan 11, 2019, 12:58 PM

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly will compete in the Race of Champions this year, partnering Le Mans 24 Hours winner Loic Duval.

The duo will form Team France in this year's Nations' Cup in the event, which takes place in Mexico on January 19-20.

Gasly, who is graduating to Red Bull Racing from Toro Rosso in 2019, will be making his first appearance in the Race of Champions.

"It's a big honour to be taking part in the Race Of Champions for the first time," said Gasly. "I've known about the event for many years, and I'm excited to see how it works first-hand at last.

"I know France has a rich tradition of driving success at the event so I'm looking forward to aiming for another strong performance in partnership with Loic in the ROC Nations Cup."

Duval, the 2013 Le Mans winner and also a Super Formula and Super GT champion, raced in the DTM in 2018, finishing 17th in the standings. He is currently competing in the WEC superseason with the TDS Racing LMP2 team.

The Frenchman will also be making his ROC debut in Mexico.

"I've watched the Race Of Champions for years, and I've always been hoping I'd get a chance to have a go for myself," he said.

"Now it's happening for real, I can't wait to take on all these great drivers from motorsport series all over the world – not least in the ROC Nations Cup for Team France alongside Pierre.

"The event looks like an amazing experience and I'm sure the atmosphere at the Foro Sol will be special."

RoC 2019 - confirmed drivers:

Driver

Achievements

United Kingdom David Coulthard

 13-time F1 race winner

Germany Sebastian Vettel

 Four-time F1 champion

Germany Mick Schumacher

European F3 champion

Mexico Daniel Suarez

NASCAR Xfinity champion

Mexico Memo Rojas

Three-time Daytona 24 Hours winner

Mexico Patricio O’Ward

Indy Lights champion

Mexico Benito Guerra

PWRC champion

Denmark Tom Kristensen

9-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner 

Sweden Johan Kristoffersson

Two-time World Rallycross champion

Brazil Helio Castroneves

Three-time Indy 500 winner

Brazil Lucas di Grassi

Formula E champion

United States Ryan Hunter-Reay

IndyCar champion, Indy 500 winner

United States Josef Newgarden

IndyCar champion

France Pierre Gasly

Red Bull F1 driver, F2 champion

France Loic Duval

Le Mans 24 Hours winner, Super Formula, Super GT champion
#54 CORE autosport Nissan DPi, DPi: Loic Duval

#54 CORE autosport Nissan DPi, DPi: Loic Duval

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Loeb to contest Andros Trophy finale in Paris

Loeb to contest Andros Trophy finale in Paris
