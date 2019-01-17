First look: Take a ride around Mexico City’s new ROC track

Mexican sportscar star Memo Rojas is your driver, so climb aboard his ROC Buggy to enjoy this flying lap and see what lies in store for the event's stars this weekend.

The venue is a former baseball stadium that has been transformed to host concerts as well as motor racing events.

While most ROC events have featured a parallel track linked by a crossover bridge, this year the drivers will race on a cycling-style pursuit track, similar to the one used at London’s Olympic Stadium for the 2015 Race Of Champions.

Each driver will start from a point halfway around the track from their rival. To rev up the tension even further, the track has been designed so the two racers will start next to each other but facing in opposite directions. At the green light they will speed off in a bid to hunt each other down. It all builds up to the big finish – also approached from opposite ends – where there can only be one winner, often decided only by fractions of a second.

The draw has already been made, and here's how they will line up...

ROC Nations Cup Draw (Saturday 19 January)

Group A

Team GERMANY (Sebastian Vettel & Mick Schumacher)

Team MEXICO (Esteban Gutierrez & Patricio O’Ward)

Team INFINITUM MEXICO (Memo Rojas & Benito Guerra)

Team FRANCE (Pierre Gasly & Loic Duval)

Group B

Team BRAZIL (Helio Castroneves & Lucas di Grassi)

Team TELCEL MEXICO (Daniel Suarez & ROC Mexico Saturday winner*)

Team SIM RACING ALL STARS (Enzo Bonito & eROC winner)

Group C

Team NORDIC (Tom Kristensen & Johan Kristoffersson)

Team GREAT BRITAIN (David Coulthard & Andy Priaulx)

Team USA (Ryan Hunter-Reay & Josef Newgarden)

Race Of Champions Draw (Sunday 20 January)

Group A

David COULTHARD (Great Britain) 13-time Formula 1 grand prix winner

Tom KRISTENSEN (Denmark) nine-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner

Patricio O’WARD (Mexico) 2018 Indy Lights Champion

Winner of Round 1A between the ROC Mexico Sunday winner* and Andy PRIAULX

Group B

Johan KRISTOFFERSSON (Sweden) double FIA World Rallycross Champion

Lucas DI GRASSI (Brazil) 2016-2017 Formula E Champion

Josef NEWGARDEN (USA) 2017 IndyCar Champion

Winner of Round 1B between Loic DUVAL and Helio CASTRONEVES

Group C

Sebastian VETTEL (Germany) four-time Formula 1 World Champion

Daniel SUAREZ (Mexico) 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion

Benito GUERRA (Mexico) 2012 Production World Rally Champion

Winner of Round 1C between Memo ROJAS and Mick SCHUMACHER

Group D

Pierre GASLY (France) Formula 1 driver for Red Bull Racing in 2019

Esteban GUTIERREZ (Mexico) Formula 1 driver for Sauber and Haas

Ryan HUNTER-REAY (USA) 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner and 2012 IndyCar champion

Winner of Round 1D between Enzo BONITO and the 2019 eROC Champion

*Before each day’s action Mexican drivers Ruben García Jr, Pancho Name, Abraham Calderon, Martin Fuentes, Ricardo Trivino, Ruben Rovelo, Ricardo Sanchez and Ricardo Cordero will fight it out for a place in the ROC field.