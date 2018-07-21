Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
European Le Mans / Spielberg / Qualifying report

Red Bull Ring ELMS: Chatin takes pole for IDEC Sport

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring ELMS: Chatin takes pole for IDEC Sport
Rachit Thukral
By: Rachit Thukral
Jul 21, 2018, 10:30 AM

Paul-Loup Chatin scored IDEC Sport’s second pole position of the 2018 European Le Mans Series season by just 0.019 seconds during qualifying for the Red Bull Ring round on Saturday.

#49 High Class Racing Dallara P217 - Gibson: Dennis Andersen, Anders Fjordbach
#29 Duqueine Engineering Oreca 07 - Gibson: Pierre Ragues, Nicolas Jamin, Nelson Panciatici
#47 Cetilar Villorba Corse Dallara P217 - Gibson: Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto, Felipe Nasr
#17 Ultimate Ligier JS P3 - Nissan: Matthieu Lahaye, Jean Baptiste Lahaye, François Heriau
#26 G-Drive Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Roman Rusinov, Andrea Pizzitola, Jean Eric Vergne
#80 Ebimotors Porsche 911 RSR: Fabio Babini, Riccardo Pera, Raymond Narac
#33 TDS Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Matthieu Vaxivière, François Perrodo, Loic Duval
#5 Nefis By Speed Factory Ligier JS P3 - Nissan: Timur Boguslavskiy, Alexey Chuklin, Daniil Pronenko

Chatin led the timesheets early on with a 1m20.028s in IDEC’s #28 Oreca, before former GP2/F2 race winner Norman Nato and then Nico Jamin moved to the top of the leaderboard.

But having timed his final lap strategically, Chatin managed to improve to a 1m19.246s to wrest back pole position in the car that he shares with Memo Rojas and Paul Lafargue.

Jamin claimed the other spot on the front row in the #28 Duqueine Engineering Oreca, while Nato had to settle for third in the #24 Racing Engineering Oreca.

Former FIA World Endurance LMP2 Champion Nicolas Lapierre placed the #21 DragonSpeed Oreca fourth on the grid ahead of the Monza race-winning #26 G-Drive Oreca of Andrea Pizzitola and the #33 TDS Racing Oreca of former Audi LMP1 ace Loic Duval.

Oreca cars sealed the top six spots on the grid, with Filipe Albuquerque the top qualifier for Ligier in the #22 United Autosports car.

AT Racing secures home pole in LMP3

AT Racing claimed LMP3 pole at its home track, with Mikkel Jensen at the wheel of the #9 Ligier.

Jensen went quickest with a time of 1m26.941s with two minutes to go and his lap would remain unbeaten for rest of the session.

Matthieu Lahaye came closest to Jensen’s benchmark, ending 0.111s behind in Ultimate’s #17 Norma, with the #19 M Racing-YMR of Lucas Legeret securing the third spot on the grid.

Ferrari scores first 2018 GTE pole

Former Le Mans 24 Hours class winners JMW Motorsport gave Ferrari its first ELMS pole of 2018 in the GTE class.

Miguel Molina lapped the Austrian circuit in 1m28.848s in JMW’s sole #66 488 GTE, just 0.099s clear of the #86 Proton Porsche driven by Matteo Cairoli.

Andrea Bertolini qualified the #83 Krohn Ferrari third on the grid with a late flyer, ending another 0.042s behind the front row starters.

Next European Le Mans article
Red Bull Ring ELMS: G-Drive scores second straight win

Previous article

Red Bull Ring ELMS: G-Drive scores second straight win

Next article

Monza ELMS: Vergne leads G-Drive to victory

Monza ELMS: Vergne leads G-Drive to victory

About this article

Series European Le Mans
Event Spielberg
Location Red Bull Ring
Drivers Memo Rojas , Paul-Loup Chatin , Paul Lafargue
Teams Duqueine Engineering
Author Rachit Thukral
Article type Qualifying report

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Highlights – 4 hours of the Red Bull Ring 03:33
European Le Mans

Highlights – 4 hours of the Red Bull Ring

Flat Out Episode 14 01:31
European Le Mans

Flat Out Episode 14

News in depth
Red Bull Ring ELMS: G-Drive scores second straight win
European Le Mans

Red Bull Ring ELMS: G-Drive scores second straight win

Red Bull Ring ELMS: Chatin takes pole for IDEC Sport
European Le Mans

Red Bull Ring ELMS: Chatin takes pole for IDEC Sport

Vergne to skip ELMS Paul Ricard opener
European Le Mans

Vergne to skip ELMS Paul Ricard opener

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.