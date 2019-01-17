Sign in
General / Special feature

Time is running out! Join Giorgio Piola’s Kickstarter movement today

Time is running out! Join Giorgio Piola's Kickstarter movement today
1h ago

Promoted: Only a few days left to secure a Formula 1-inspired timepiece – designed by tech-drawing legend Giorgio Piola – and to become a part of his SHIFT movement. The project closes on Saturday, January 26.

Formula 1’s premier technical artist, Giorgio Piola, launched a Kickstarter campaign to allow fans of the sport a direct-to-consumer opportunity that makes a collectible timepiece much more affordable AND with exclusive gifts on offer.

Piola, who has attended more grands prix than anyone in history, launched his newest line of watches, the SHIFT collection, on a limited endeavor basis this month through crowdfunding site Kickstarter.

As of today, you can still obtain one of these exquisite timepieces for just $350, which includes a free poster autographed by Giorgio (worth $100). In a bonus move, a fifth colour was voted for by fans in a survey – and a yellow version will become available.

Giorgio Piola watch - blue

Giorgio Piola watch - blue

Photo by: Motorsport.com

Giorgio Piola watch - Green

Giorgio Piola watch - Green

Photo by: Motorsport.com

The Piola SHIFT designs feature tyre tread-inspired bands, tachymeters on the bezel, and five distinct colours, each with a Piola technical illustration etched into the back of the case. The timepieces are powered by high-precision Swiss movement, are assembled in Switzerland – proudly bearing the “Swiss Made” designation on their face.

The modified Ronda 5040.D chronograph measures tenths of seconds, seconds and minutes, and incorporates both a date and seconds dial. The crystal is anti-reflection coated damage-resistant sapphire and the case is comprised of 316L surgical grade stainless steel.

The SHIFT collection will be available in black, blue, green, red and yellow. The watch case measures 46.5mm and its 15mm thick.

Race of Champions: NASCAR ace Suarez to face F1 superstar Vettel

Race of Champions: NASCAR ace Suarez to face F1 superstar Vettel

