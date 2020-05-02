Top events
Esports
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
20 May
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Breaking news

FIA warns series not to engage in "turf wars"

shares
comments
FIA warns series not to engage in "turf wars"
By:
May 2, 2020, 12:55 PM

The FIA has warned against “turf wars” emerging between different series once motorsport is able to resume following the global coronavirus pandemic.

Championships are currently working on plans to stage events in the coming months after the COVID-19 crisis forced the suspension of motorsport across the world.

Formula 1 has outlined plans to start its 2020 season in Austria at the start of July, while other series are also formulating blueprints to race behind closed doors as restrictions on mass gatherings remain in force in many countries.

But FIA deputy president Graham Stoker is wary of possible clashes between championships as they bid to resume racing in the coming months.

“It will be an enormously competitive and potentially very crowded environment, and in one way that’s what we’ve got to hope for,” Stoker said in an interview with the FIA’s in-house magazine, AUTO.

“We want to see the return of the enormously vibrant and diverse motorsport environment we are used to. However, it will need very careful management.

"When we look at things such as the International Sporting Code and international sporting calendar, the approach has to be flexible. It’s crucial that we prioritise the staging of events. What would be counter-productive would be to get involved in turf wars.

“Let’s not get involved in disputes about who has got which slot and what prior agreements might specify. That approach will not work.”

Stoker suggested championships could look to work together on methods to get racing back underway, potentially even sharing tracks on weekends.

"The main priority is get motorsport going again and if that means some ‘super weekends’ with multiple events happening, in co-operation and with flexibility, well, why not?” Stoker said.

“Just getting grassroots events or medium-level national events up and running, so that the confidence comes back, is very important.

“Motorsport has got to pull together, and we’ve got to have flexibility in terms of events and venues and thinking outside the box in order to get things going again in a spectacular way that will obviously attract public interest.

“We should also demonstrate that motor sport remains relevant and a positive influence, through its messaging and actions.”

In a message to the FIA’s member clubs, the governing body’s president, Jean Todt, said he hoped any learnings from resuming the F1 season in Austria could be filtered down to lower levels of motorsport.

“We hope to be able to restart the season this summer with the first grand prix in Austria on the weekend of the 3-5 July,” Todt said.

“We will be able to share the learnings and processes to run motorsport under COVID-19 restrictions with all of you in order to restart all our competitions and grassroots motorsport as quickly as possible.”

Related video

Next article
Motorsport to resume in the Northern Territory

Previous article

Motorsport to resume in the Northern Territory
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
MotoGP

Yamaha had to restrain eager Hamilton during ride swap

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR makes safety upgrades following Newman crash

3
Esports

Supercars to outlaw Verstappen's Esports hack

4
Formula 1

The secrets of Formula 1's six-wheeled racer

18m
5
Formula 1

How McLaren and Ferrari went to war with the rules in '76

Latest videos

Ferrari Channel now on Motorsport.tv 01:01
General

Ferrari Channel now on Motorsport.tv

European Tour #InnovationHub with Tata Communications | Immersion Workshop 04:56
General

European Tour #InnovationHub with Tata Communications | Immersion Workshop

The revolutionary Proof of Concept at the European Tour British Masters with live 360° video in 8K 04:07
General

The revolutionary Proof of Concept at the European Tour British Masters with live 360° video in 8K

Giorgio Piola: Illustrating Speed 26:09
General

Giorgio Piola: Illustrating Speed

Rainer Schlegelmilch: Freezing Speed 25:15
General

Rainer Schlegelmilch: Freezing Speed

Latest news

FIA warns series not to engage in "turf wars"
Misc

FIA warns series not to engage in "turf wars"

Motorsport to resume in the Northern Territory
Misc

Motorsport to resume in the Northern Territory

Domenicali: We must take this chance to “reshape” the sport
Misc

Domenicali: We must take this chance to “reshape” the sport

Coronavirus: When will motorsport resume in 2020?
Misc

Coronavirus: When will motorsport resume in 2020?

FIA Motorsport Games postponed until 2021
Misc

FIA Motorsport Games postponed until 2021

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.