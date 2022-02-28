Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ukraine federation calls for FIA ban on Russian licence holders Next / DuPont Registry secures strategic investment
General News

FIA to hold WMSC meeting after call for Russia ban

The FIA has announced it will hold an extraordinary meeting of the World Motor Sport Council tomorrow after the IOC called for a ban on Russian athletes.

FIA to hold WMSC meeting after call for Russia ban
Luke Smith
By:
Listen to this article

Following the start of the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces last Thursday, Formula 1 announced it would not be holding the Russian Grand Prix in September as planned.

A number of major championships and sports events have cut ties with the country amid worldwide condemnation and sanctions from western countries.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem wrote to the Automobile Federation of Ukraine last week to offer his support, leading to a response from FAU president Leonid Kostyuchenko calling for a ban on Russian and Belarusian competitors from FIA events.

Earlier today, the executive board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that no Russian or Belarusian athletes or officials took part in international competitions.

The FIA has been a recognised federation of the IOC since 2012.

In a short statement issued by an FIA spokesman on Monday evening, it was confirmed that the WMSC will meet tomorrow to discuss matters relating to the conflict.

"An extraordinary meeting of the World Motor Sport Council will be convened tomorrow to discuss matters relating to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine,” the statement reads.

“Further updates will be given following the meeting.”

Any action on Russian athletes would directly impact Nikita Mazepin, who races for Haas in F1.

Mazepin’s future with the team is already known to be in doubt after his father’s company, Uralkali, had its branding removed from the Haas car for the final day of testing last week.

The team said it would be holding talks over the matter in the coming days.

Mazepin wrote on Twitter last week that he was “not in control over a lot of what is being said and done”. He took part in the third and final day of pre-season testing in Barcelona as planned.

Action from the FIA would see it follow moves from other major sporting federations. Earlier today, FIFA announced that all Russian clubs and national teams had been suspended from competitions in the wake of the IOC’s recommendation.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ukraine federation calls for FIA ban on Russian licence holders
Previous article

Ukraine federation calls for FIA ban on Russian licence holders
Next article

DuPont Registry secures strategic investment

DuPont Registry secures strategic investment
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alfa Romeo "taken aback" by porpoising issue in F1 testing Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo "taken aback" by porpoising issue in F1 testing

Ukraine federation calls for FIA ban on Russian licence holders
Formula 1

Ukraine federation calls for FIA ban on Russian licence holders

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Prime
Formula 1

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Latest news

FIA will allow Russian drivers to compete in ‘neutral capacity’
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA will allow Russian drivers to compete in ‘neutral capacity’

DuPont Registry secures strategic investment
General General

DuPont Registry secures strategic investment

FIA to hold WMSC meeting after call for Russia ban
General General

FIA to hold WMSC meeting after call for Russia ban

Ukraine federation calls for FIA ban on Russian licence holders
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ukraine federation calls for FIA ban on Russian licence holders

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Prime

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Prime

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Motorsport.com has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates.

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Prime

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.