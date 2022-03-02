Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / FIA will allow Russian drivers to compete in ‘neutral capacity’
General News

Motorsport Australia considering Russian licence ban

Motorsport Australia is considering following the lead of its UK counterpart and banning drivers from competing under a Russian licence.

Motorsport Australia considering Russian licence ban
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

Motorsport.com understands the local governing body is currently contemplating the same ban that's been imposed by Motorsport UK on Russian-licenced drivers.

Like in the UK, the move would follow the FIA's decision to stop short on banning Russian competitors, instead insisting they compete in a neutral capacity and under the 'FIA flag'.

"The matter is under review in consultation with federal authorities and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation," a Motorsport Australia spokesperson told Motorsport.com.

An Australian ban would have significantly less impact than the UK ban, based purely on geography and Australia's largely standalone motorsport industry.

However it would mean that Russian driver Nikita Mazepin would likely be unable to compete at next month's Australian Grand Prix, should he be retained by the Haas Formula 1 team.

The team is yet to formally announce its decision on Mazepin's immediate future.

shares
comments
FIA will allow Russian drivers to compete in ‘neutral capacity’
Previous article

FIA will allow Russian drivers to compete in ‘neutral capacity’
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
2022 Supercars Sydney SuperNight session times and preview
Supercars

2022 Supercars Sydney SuperNight session times and preview

Gallery: All of the 2022 Supercars liveries
Supercars

Gallery: All of the 2022 Supercars liveries

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Motorsport Australia considering Russian licence ban
General General

Motorsport Australia considering Russian licence ban

FIA will allow Russian drivers to compete in ‘neutral capacity’
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA will allow Russian drivers to compete in ‘neutral capacity’

DuPont Registry secures strategic investment
General General

DuPont Registry secures strategic investment

FIA to hold WMSC meeting after call for Russia ban
General General

FIA to hold WMSC meeting after call for Russia ban

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Prime

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Prime

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Motorsport.com has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates.

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Prime

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.