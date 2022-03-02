Motorsport Australia considering Russian licence ban

Listen to this article

Motorsport.com understands the local governing body is currently contemplating the same ban that's been imposed by Motorsport UK on Russian-licenced drivers.

Like in the UK, the move would follow the FIA's decision to stop short on banning Russian competitors, instead insisting they compete in a neutral capacity and under the 'FIA flag'.

"The matter is under review in consultation with federal authorities and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation," a Motorsport Australia spokesperson told Motorsport.com.

An Australian ban would have significantly less impact than the UK ban, based purely on geography and Australia's largely standalone motorsport industry.

However it would mean that Russian driver Nikita Mazepin would likely be unable to compete at next month's Australian Grand Prix, should he be retained by the Haas Formula 1 team.

The team is yet to formally announce its decision on Mazepin's immediate future.