Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Autosport Awards 2020 online format revealed

The 2020 edition of the Autosport Awards will be online, with increased digital coverage, and celebrate the best of the motorsport season.

The annual extravaganza has been one of the highlights of the year for nearly four decades and attracts key motorsport figures, including Formula 1 champions and World Rally stars.

Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Awards night cannot take place at its traditional venue, Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane in London, but the key awards will still be voted for and announced across multiple digital platforms, including autosport.com.

Nominees for International Racing Driver of the Year, British Competition Driver of the Year, UK National Driver of the Year, Moment of the Year, Rider of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Racing Car of the Year, International Rally Driver of the Year and Rally Car of the Year will be announced in stages, starting on 17 November.

A new award, the Esports Driver of the Year, has also be added in recognition of this growing branch of motorsport, which has experienced a boost during this most extraordinary of years.

Members of the public will be able to vote online for the candidate they think performed best in each category during the season. The winners will then be announced in December, again across multiple digital platforms, as well as Autosport magazine, which is celebrating its 70th birthday in 2020.

The Pioneering and Innovation Award will be selected by a panel of Autosport experts and the winner will be announced along with the victors from the public vote.

Planning is already under way for the 2021 Autosport Awards, taking place once again as a physical event schedule for 12 December, with some exciting new features.

Autosport 70th Anniversary special issue on pre-sale

