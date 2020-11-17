Top events
Previous
General / Special feature

Win a new iPhone 12 Pro with Motorsport Rewards

shares
comments
Win a new iPhone 12 Pro with Motorsport Rewards

Motorsport.com is offering one of our readers a unique opportunity to win the new iPhone 12 Pro provided in Graphite Black.

Earlier this year, we launched our new loyalty program Motorsport Rewards which offers our users a chance to redeem gift cards, Giorgio Piola merchandise, F1 apparel, and many other goodies in return for reading articles and watching videos on our site.

Our Rewards program hosts monthly sweepstakes, which has resulted in a group of lucky winners winning a Giorgio Piola Shift Watch, a $100 Motorsport Ticket Voucher and Apple AirPods Pro along with many other smaller prizes.

And with this most unusual of years nearing its end, Rewards is now offering our biggest Sweepstake prize yet – the new iPhone 12 Pro offered in Graphite Black.

Entering the Sweepstake is very simple and can be done by following these steps:

  • Go to Motorsport Rewards and login with your Motorsport Network account – if you don’t have one, simply click ‘sign up’.
  • When you sign up you will receive 3000 Reward Points. Go to the Redeem Tab of Motorsport Rewards, click on the iPhone 12 Sweepstake and click “Enter Sweepstake”.
  • Or, if you want to learn more without logging in, click here.

It’s as easy as that, so you can use the 3000 Reward points to enter. If you want to increase your chances of winning, all you have to do is to continue entering the Sweepstake. There is no cap on how many times the Sweepstake can be entered, so every time you enter you will increase the odds of your win.

The Rewards program allows users to earn up to 2100 Reward Points a day, which will equate to a potential 20 entries over the course of the month that the Sweepstake will run for.

The iPhone 12 Pro Sweepstake opens on November 17th and will run till December 17th. The lucky winner will be drawn on December 17th at 00:00 EST time, and they will receive their phone in 5-7 business days.

We are working hard to continuously improve our program, providing new offers for our users, and launching other monthly Sweepstakes. You can also invite your friends to join to earn bonus points – become a member and reap the rewards!

