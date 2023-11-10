Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 1: What sessions are on today?

Here's a guide to the livestreams from Macau on 11 November. Note that due to the propensity for red flags and other stoppages at the challenging street circuit, indicated start times are subject to change.

Macau Formula 4 Race

The first day in Macau will start with F4 practice and end with F4 qualifying.

Free Practice : (11 November) - 00:45 CET - 23:45 BST - 18:45 EST

: (11 November) - 00:45 CET - 23:45 BST - 18:45 EST Qualifying: (11 November) - 08:45 CET - 07:45 BST - 02:45 EST

TCR Asia Challenge

TCR Asia Challenge continues the action of the day with practice and qualifying.

Free Practice : (11 November) - 01:45 CET - 00:45 BST - 19:45 EST

: (11 November) - 01:45 CET - 00:45 BST - 19:45 EST Qualifying 1 : (11 November) - 05:10 CET - 04:10 BST - 23:10 EST

: (11 November) - 05:10 CET - 04:10 BST - 23:10 EST Qualifying 2: (11 November) - 05:45 CET - 04:45 BST - 23:45 EST

Macau Roadsport Challenge

On the first day of the Macau Roadsport Challenge, practice and qualifying will be held.

Free Practice : (11 November) - 02:30 CET - 01:30 BST - 20:30 EST

: (11 November) - 02:30 CET - 01:30 BST - 20:30 EST Qualifying: (11 November) - 06:15 CET - 05:15 BST - 00:15 EST

Greater Bay Area GT Cup

You can also watch the Greater Bay Area GT Cup live, featuring GT3 and GT4 cars.