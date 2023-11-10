Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 1: What sessions are on today?
The 70th Macau Grand Prix, held over two weekends culminating with the famous FIA F3 race on Sunday, 19 November, kicks things off with local and regional series races. The Macau Formula 4 Race, TCR Asia Challenge, Macau Roadsport Challenge and Greater Bay Area GT Cup sessions will be held on the first day of action. With an all-day livestream, all sessions are being shown live on Motorsport.tv as well as Motorsport.com.
Here's a guide to the livestreams from Macau on 11 November. Note that due to the propensity for red flags and other stoppages at the challenging street circuit, indicated start times are subject to change.
Macau Formula 4 Race
The first day in Macau will start with F4 practice and end with F4 qualifying.
- Free Practice: (11 November) - 00:45 CET - 23:45 BST - 18:45 EST
- Qualifying: (11 November) - 08:45 CET - 07:45 BST - 02:45 EST
TCR Asia Challenge
TCR Asia Challenge continues the action of the day with practice and qualifying.
- Free Practice: (11 November) - 01:45 CET - 00:45 BST - 19:45 EST
- Qualifying 1: (11 November) - 05:10 CET - 04:10 BST - 23:10 EST
- Qualifying 2: (11 November) - 05:45 CET - 04:45 BST - 23:45 EST
Macau Roadsport Challenge
On the first day of the Macau Roadsport Challenge, practice and qualifying will be held.
- Free Practice: (11 November) - 02:30 CET - 01:30 BST - 20:30 EST
- Qualifying: (11 November) - 06:15 CET - 05:15 BST - 00:15 EST
Greater Bay Area GT Cup
You can also watch the Greater Bay Area GT Cup live, featuring GT3 and GT4 cars.
- GT4 - Free Practice: (11 November) - 03:15 CET - 02:15 BST - 21:15 EST
- GT3 - Free Practice: (11 November) - 04:10 CET - 03:10 BST - 22:10 EST
- GT4 - Qualifying: (11 November) - 07:00 CET - 06:00 BST - 01:00 EST
- GT3 - Free Practice: (11 November) - 07:45 CET - 06:45 BST - 01:45 EST
Latest news
Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title
Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title
How the Lotus legend is kept alive in historics
How the Lotus legend is kept alive in historics How the Lotus legend is kept alive in historics
Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races
Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.