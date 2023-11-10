Subscribe
General
Preview

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 1: What sessions are on today?

The 70th Macau Grand Prix, held over two weekends culminating with the famous FIA F3 race on Sunday, 19 November, kicks things off with local and regional series races. The Macau Formula 4 Race, TCR Asia Challenge, Macau Roadsport Challenge and Greater Bay Area GT Cup sessions will be held on the first day of action. With an all-day livestream, all sessions are being shown live on Motorsport.tv as well as Motorsport.com.

Kemal Şengül
Author Kemal Şengül
Co-author Rainier Ehrhardt
Updated

Here's a guide to the livestreams from Macau on 11 November. Note that due to the propensity for red flags and other stoppages at the challenging street circuit, indicated start times are subject to change. 

Macau Formula 4 Race

The first day in Macau will start with F4 practice and end with F4 qualifying.

  • Free Practice: (11 November) - 00:45 CET - 23:45 BST - 18:45 EST
  • Qualifying: (11 November) - 08:45 CET - 07:45 BST - 02:45 EST

TCR Asia Challenge 

TCR Asia Challenge continues the action of the day with practice and qualifying.

  • Free Practice: (11 November) - 01:45 CET - 00:45 BST - 19:45 EST
  • Qualifying 1: (11 November) - 05:10 CET - 04:10 BST - 23:10 EST
  • Qualifying 2: (11 November) - 05:45 CET - 04:45 BST - 23:45 EST

Macau Roadsport Challenge

On the first day of the Macau Roadsport Challenge, practice and qualifying will be held.

  • Free Practice: (11 November) - 02:30 CET - 01:30 BST - 20:30 EST
  • Qualifying: (11 November) - 06:15 CET - 05:15 BST - 00:15 EST

Greater Bay Area GT Cup

You can also watch the Greater Bay Area GT Cup live, featuring GT3 and GT4 cars.

 

shares
comments
Previous article Marcus Armstrong has “unfinished business” with Macau Grand Prix
Kemal Şengül
More from
Kemal Şengül
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 November weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 November weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 November weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 November weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 28-29 October weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 28-29 October weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 28-29 October weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 28-29 October weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend?

Latest news

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

IndL Indy NXT
Laguna

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title

Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title

How the Lotus legend is kept alive in historics

How the Lotus legend is kept alive in historics

Vint Vintage
Goodwood Revival

How the Lotus legend is kept alive in historics How the Lotus legend is kept alive in historics

Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races

Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Prime
Prime
General

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe