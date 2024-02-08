Subscribe
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 10-11 February weekend?

Motorsport.tv continues its coverage of the most exciting series of the winter season this weekend! In addition to the final races of the Asian Le Mans Series at Yas Marina, you can also watch the Formula Regional Middle East, UAE F4 and Formula Regional Oceania championship races live and for free on Motorsport.tv. Don't miss out!

Kemal Şengül
Author Kemal Şengül
Co-author Rainier Ehrhardt
Updated

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 10-11 February. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Asian Le Mans - 4H of Abu Dhabi

The Asian Le Mans Series returns to Abu Dhabi this weekend for the final round of the season. There is a fierce battle for the championship, especially in the LMP3 and GT classes. You can watch the two four-hour races in Abu Dhabi this weekend live on Motorsport.tv.

  • Qualifying: (10 February) - 07:50 CET - 06:50 BST - 01:50 EST
  • Race 1: (10 February) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST
  • Race 2: (11 February) - 12:30 CET - 11:30 BST - 06:30 EST

Formula Regional Oceania Championship -

Euromarque 

The final part of the season is underway in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship. Roman Bilinski is in the lead going into the final two rounds with 240 points from the three rounds held so far, but the names behind him have no intention of giving up. You can watch all three races at the Euromarque Motorsport Park live on Motorsport.tv this weekend.

  • Qualifying 1: (9 February) - 23:55 CET - 22:55 BST - 17:55 EST
  • Race 1: (10 February) - 04:00 CET - 03:00 BST - 22:00 EST
  • Qualifying 2: (10 February) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 15:00 EST
  • Race 2: (11 February) - 00:45  CET - 23:45  BST - 18:45 EST
  • Race 3: (11 February) - 04:25 CET - 03:25 BST - 22:25 EST

*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.

Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship - Euromarque Motorsport Park Christchurch

You have the opportunity to catch the thrilling action of the Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand series live on Motorsport.tv this weekend, with excitement guaranteed on both Saturday and Sunday.

  • Saturday: (9 February) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST
  • Sunday: (10 February) - 2100 CET - 20:00 BST - 15:00 EST

The broadcast links cover all sessions.

*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.

Formula Regional Middle East Championship - Abu Dhabi

The Formula Regional Middle East continues to be exciting with Tuukka Taponen leading with 142 points and more than one name still challenging for the championship. Visit Motorsport.tv to watch all three thrilling races.
  • Qualifying: (9 February) - 09:55 CET - 08:55 BST - 03:55 EST
  • Race 1: (9 February) - 14:30 CET - 13:30 BST - 08:30 EST
  • Race 2: (10 February) - 06:45 CET - 05:45 BST - 00:45 EST
  • Race 3: (10 February) - 10:20 CET - 09:20 BST - 04:20 EST

UAE Formula 4 - Abu Dhabi

The spotlight will be on Yas Marina this weekend as the UAE F4 circuit welcomes a host of up-and-coming young talent looking to hone their skills ahead of the start of the new season.
  • Qualifying: (10 February) - 09:25 CET - 08:25 BST - 03:25 EST
  • Race 1: (10 February) - 16:35 CET - 15:35 BST - 10:35 EST
  • Race 2: (11 February) - 06:50 CET - 05:50 BST - 00:50 EST
  • Race 3: (11 February) - 12:00 CET - 11:00 BST - 06:00 EST

 

shares
comments
Kemal Şengül
