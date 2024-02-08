Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 10-11 February weekend?
Motorsport.tv continues its coverage of the most exciting series of the winter season this weekend! In addition to the final races of the Asian Le Mans Series at Yas Marina, you can also watch the Formula Regional Middle East, UAE F4 and Formula Regional Oceania championship races live and for free on Motorsport.tv. Don't miss out!
Motorsport.tv continues its coverage of the most exciting series of the winter season this weekend! In addition to the final races of the Asian Le Mans Series at Yas Marina, you can also watch the Formula Regional Middle East, UAE F4 and Formula Regional Oceania championship races live and for free on Motorsport.tv. Don't miss out!
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 10-11 February. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
Asian Le Mans - 4H of Abu Dhabi
The Asian Le Mans Series returns to Abu Dhabi this weekend for the final round of the season. There is a fierce battle for the championship, especially in the LMP3 and GT classes. You can watch the two four-hour races in Abu Dhabi this weekend live on Motorsport.tv.
- Qualifying: (10 February) - 07:50 CET - 06:50 BST - 01:50 EST
- Race 1: (10 February) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST
- Race 2: (11 February) - 12:30 CET - 11:30 BST - 06:30 EST
Formula Regional Oceania Championship -
Euromarque
The final part of the season is underway in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship. Roman Bilinski is in the lead going into the final two rounds with 240 points from the three rounds held so far, but the names behind him have no intention of giving up. You can watch all three races at the Euromarque Motorsport Park live on Motorsport.tv this weekend.
- Qualifying 1: (9 February) - 23:55 CET - 22:55 BST - 17:55 EST
- Race 1: (10 February) - 04:00 CET - 03:00 BST - 22:00 EST
- Qualifying 2: (10 February) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 15:00 EST
- Race 2: (11 February) - 00:45 CET - 23:45 BST - 18:45 EST
- Race 3: (11 February) - 04:25 CET - 03:25 BST - 22:25 EST
*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.
Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship - Euromarque Motorsport Park Christchurch
You have the opportunity to catch the thrilling action of the Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand series live on Motorsport.tv this weekend, with excitement guaranteed on both Saturday and Sunday.
- Saturday: (9 February) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST
- Sunday: (10 February) - 2100 CET - 20:00 BST - 15:00 EST
The broadcast links cover all sessions.
*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.
Formula Regional Middle East Championship - Abu Dhabi
- Qualifying: (9 February) - 09:55 CET - 08:55 BST - 03:55 EST
- Race 1: (9 February) - 14:30 CET - 13:30 BST - 08:30 EST
- Race 2: (10 February) - 06:45 CET - 05:45 BST - 00:45 EST
- Race 3: (10 February) - 10:20 CET - 09:20 BST - 04:20 EST
UAE Formula 4 - Abu Dhabi
- Qualifying: (10 February) - 09:25 CET - 08:25 BST - 03:25 EST
- Race 1: (10 February) - 16:35 CET - 15:35 BST - 10:35 EST
- Race 2: (11 February) - 06:50 CET - 05:50 BST - 00:50 EST
- Race 3: (11 February) - 12:00 CET - 11:00 BST - 06:00 EST
Latest news
F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more
F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more
IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles
IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles
David Ragan looking to "scratch the itch" in Daytona 500
David Ragan looking to "scratch the itch" in Daytona 500 David Ragan looking to "scratch the itch" in Daytona 500
Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener
Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener
Our writers' most memorable moments of 2023
Our writers' most memorable moments of 2023 Our writers' most memorable moments of 2023
How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life
How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.