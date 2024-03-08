How to watch Super Formula: schedule, line-up and more

The 2024 Super Formula season kicks off this weekend at Suzuka, so here is how and when you can watch this weekend's action.

Ritomo Miyata won the championship in Super Formula after a competitive season last year and after his success, has switched to Formula 2 in the new season.

Although the defending Super Formula champion will be absent, the defending 2023 F2 champion Theo Pourchaire will be discovering the highly competitive Japanese series, competing against 20 other drivers for the title.

All teams will use the same Dallara-built SF23 chassis, with Honda or Toyota engines at the heart of their cars.

A total of nine races will feature on the Super Formula calendar in the new season, with the first race of the season taking place at Suzuka on 10 March, followed by the series' next stop at Autopolis on 17-19 May.

Sportsland Sugo will host the third race of the season from 21-23 June, while Fuji Speedway will host one of the most important races of the season from 19-21 July.

Resort Motegi will host the race on 23-25 August, while a double Super Formula race will be held at Fuji from 11-13 October.

The season will end with the final race at Suzuka on 8-10 November.

2024 Super Formula calendar:

DATE VENUE March 8-10 Suzuka Circuit May 17-19 Autopolis June 21-23 Sportsland Sugo July 19-21 Fuji Speedway August 23-25 Mobility Resort Motegi October 11-13 Fuji Speedway November 22-24 Suzuka Circuit

Nirei Fukuzumi, Kids com Team KCMG Photo by: Masahide Kamio

When is the first race in Suzuka?

Date: 8-10 March

Qualifying : (9 March) - 07:00 CET - 06:00 BST - 01:00 EST

Race: (10 March) - 06:10 CET - 05:10 BST - 00:10 EST

Only a few weeks after the 2024 pre-season tests were completed, Super Formula fires up a new season this weekend, 10 March, at Suzuka.

The race at Suzuka will feature 21 drivers aiming to start the season with victory.

Qualifying for this weekend's Super Formula will take place at 07:00 CET on Saturday, with the race scheduled for 06:10 CET on Sunday.

How can I watch the Super Formula?

Super Formula will be broadcast live at Motorsport.tv again this year, as in recent years.

Those who want to watch the Japan-based series live with English commentary can follow both the qualifying and the race live by subscribing to Motorsport.tv.

Moreover, Motorsport.tv subscribers have access to other premium racing series and a large archive of classic racing.

Sign up today to watch this round live for £4.79 / 5.39€ / $5.99 or join for the entire season for just £39.99 / 45.99€ / $49.99. Become a subscriber now.

Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL, Kakunoshin Ohta, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Super Formula driver line-ups and teams

A total of 21 drivers for 12 teams will compete in Super Formula this year, with six of these teams using Honda engines and the other six using Toyota engines.

On the driver side, there are no drivers competing with the #1 this year. Moreover, the only non-Japanese driver on the grid is the last Formula 2 champion Theo Pourchaire. The French driver, who will race with #19, will be team-mates with Yuki Kunimoto at Team Impul.

Honda-backed Ayumu Iwasa, who competed in Super Formula last year, will compete for Team Mugen with 2021 and 2022 champion Tomoki Nojiri.

Eyes will of course be on the female drive Juju Noda, who has achieved success in lower categories. The young driver who signed with TGM will be accompanied by Nobuharu Matsushita.

Important names such as Kamui Kobayashi, Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino will also continue to be on the grid in the new season.