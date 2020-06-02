McLaughlin, van Gisbergen join ARG Bathurst field

The TCR Australia promoter is set to host a two-driver, two-hour virtual enduro on the Mount Panorama layout, with crews using the Audi TCR car.

Some big names are now starting to sign up for the race, headlined by Supercars aces McLaughlin and van Gisbergen.

The Penske driver will partner ARG's events co-ordinator Ben McMellan, who's been a regular starter in the eSport Cup field throughout the season.

Van Gisbergen, meanwhile, will team up with real-world Supercars enduro partner Garth Tander.

Fabian Coulthard will do likewise, pairing up with Tony D'Alberto ahead of their real-world Bathurst 1000 campaign later this year.

Kelly Racing driver Andre Heimgartner has signed on too, joining title contender Jaden Ransley.

There are some top sim racers in the field too. Fawzan E-Nabi, fresh from his start in the Supercars Eseries, will partner points leader Harley Haber, while Cody Burcher – who has starred in the ARG series in recent weeks as a wildcard, will line up with fellow front-runner Nathan Herne.

Beau Albert will race alongside George Miedecke, Luca Giacomin with Aaron Cameron and Jake Blackhall with Ash Sutton.

Coverage of the race will kick off at 8pm AEST on Thursday, and can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.