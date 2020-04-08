Rossi to join second MotoGP Esports event

The current MotoGP season is on indefinite hiatus right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the opening eight races either cancelled or postponed.

In lieu of real-world racing, MotoGP set up the #StayAtHomeGP event last weekend, which featured 10 current riders – including Marquez and Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales – in a six-lap race around a virtual Mugello on the MotoGP 19 game.

Having been well-received by fans, a second race will go ahead this Sunday.

The second round features 11 real-world MotoGP riders, with Yamaha duo Rossi and Vinales going up against works Honda duo Marc and Alex Marquez, Petronas SRT’s Fabio Quartararo and Pramac’s Francesco Bagnaia.

Works Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci and Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami and Avintia’s Tito Rabat will also join the event.

The second round will be run at the virtual Austrian Grand Prix venue of the Red Bull Ring, and will be run over 10 laps, with a five-minute qualifying session taking place beforehand.

MotoGP rookie Alex Marquez won the inaugural event at a virtual Mugello, beating Bagnaia by seven seconds after an early battle with the Pramac rider.

Yamaha rider Rossi was originally due to contest the Mugello Esports event, but ultimately withdrew from the event.

No reason for his withdrawal was given.

Just as with the first event, the riders will race each other in a private ‘Race Direction’ lobby, where bike settings will be sent to them upon invitation to the lobby.

None of MotoGP’s official Esports series players will be present.

The second #StayAtHomeGP will be shown on a number of broadcasters worldwide, and will get underway at 2pm UK time.

