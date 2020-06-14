Le Mans Virtual, Hour 16: Rebellion Williams remains in charge

Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship: Interlagos
11 Jun
-
11 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in progress . . .
Le Mans Virtual, Hour 16: Rebellion Williams remains in charge

Le Mans Virtual, Hour 16: Rebellion Williams remains in charge
Jun 14, 2020, 5:37 AM
Jun 14, 2020, 5:37 AM

Rebellion Williams Racing continued to preserve its 1-2 lead in the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual’s 16th hour, with Raffaele Marciello remaining on top of the order. 

The two Rebellion Williams cars enjoyed trouble-free running having picked up the lead after the Max Verstappen/Lando Norris Team Redline shunted during the first half of the race. 

Marciello, leading by over 40 seconds from the #13 Rebellion Williams car of Michael Romanidis, only relinquished first place during the pitstops, but continued to hold control once Romanidis – then later, Marc Gassner following a driver switch – had made their own stops. 

Polesitter Jernej Simoncic of ByKolles occupied third throughout the stint, ending the 16th hour just under 30s ahead of Jack Keithley, in one of four Rebellion Williams entries. 

Keithley was passed by Devin Braune of 2Seas Motorsport having been punted out of the way by an errant GTE car. But Braune was cleared in the next round of pitstops, allowing Keithley to reclaim fourth place in the order. 

Elsewhere in the LMP class, Cool Racing’s Nicolas Lapierre had initially run out of fuel in the pitlane and was unable to make it to his pitbox, plummeting down the order. 

However, in a seemingly coordinated effort with the #36 Signatech Alpine car of Andre Negrao, Lapierre received a push from the Brazilian to make it back to his pit box – putting the Cool Racing #42 back in the race, albeit in 23rd place. 

Lapierre’s compatriot Sacha Fenestraz sustained a crash at Indianapolis just past the top of the 15th hour, which was almost a carbon copy of Brendon Hartley’s shunt during the first hour of racing. 

Fenestraz, driving the Veloce Esports 3 entry, was able to recover – albeit well down the order before handing over to Tom Lartilleux. 

In the GTE class, the #93 Porsche entry continued to lead by over a lap, as Josh Rogers maintained the lead before handing over to factory Porsche driver Nick Tandy. 

Rogers ended his stint with a significant lead over Dani Juncadella, driving a Corvette for Romain Grosjean’s R8G Esports team. 

Mack Bakkum, driving a second Porsche, ended the 16th hour in third place among the GTE cars, while a thrilling battle for fourth in class emerged between Lasse Sorensen – in the #95 Aston Martin – and the #91 Porsche of Mitchell de Jong. 

Sorensen managed to withstand de Jong’s siege for numerous laps, but the Porsche driver managed to pass his rival at the Indianapolis corner to claim the position. 

Although Sorensen threatened to challenge once more, the Danish driver instead escaped to the pits nearing the end of his stint.  

You can follow all of the action live on Autosport, Motorsport.com and Motorsport.TV. 

Le Mans Virtual: Rebellion-Williams run 1-2 at halfway

Le Mans Virtual: Rebellion-Williams run 1-2 at halfway
Series Le Mans , WEC , Esports
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

