Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

"Burnt out" Bubba Wallace pulls out of Talladega eNASCAR race

shares
comments
"Burnt out" Bubba Wallace pulls out of Talladega eNASCAR race
By:
Apr 25, 2020, 3:20 PM

Bubba Wallace, who earlier this month lost a real-world sponsor after abruptly quitting an eNASCAR race, has decided not to participate in this weekend’s event.

On Friday evening, Wallace a posted a series of messages on his Twitter account, in which he said he decided not to run in Sunday’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational event at the virtual Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (1 p.m. ET, Fox Sports).

He said, “Seen some peeps ask why I'm not on the list for Sundays race. @iRacing is the best in the biz no doubt about it.. I just simply get burnt out after a day. Not the games fault, just been like that for years.”

 

Wallace, 26, went on to say that by the time he had run the first event at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway, “I was burnt out.”

He added, “I can't sit at the (sim) rig all day and burn laps, I’d go crazy. Before this pandemic, I hadn’t turned on my racing rig in at least 6-8 months. So I decided to opt out of this one and watch the madness.”

While Wallace will not participate in Sunday’s race, NASCAR Hall of Famer and current Fox Sports TV analyst Jeff Gordon announced earlier this week that he would enter for the first time.

Read Also:

After using up his two allowed fast-repair “resets” in the first 10 laps of the April 5 eNASCAR race at virtual Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Wallace got involved in a third incident with driver Clint Bowyer that caused his No. 43 extensive damage.

Rather than drive the remainder of the 150-lap event with a damaged vehicle and out of contention for the win, Wallace elected to quit.

A sponsor his Richard Petty Motorsports team had secured for the event, Blue-Emu, posted a message afterwards saying, “We’re interested in drivers, not quitters.”

Related video

Next article
Livestream: ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge

Previous article

Livestream: ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , Esports
Author Jim Utter

Esports Next session

Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1

Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1

25 Apr - 25 Apr

Trending

1
Formula 1

Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and good man

2
Formula 1

Leclerc: Drivers will find it tough to return to F1 "bubble"

11m
3
Formula 1

F1 drivers will "struggle" with necks after hiatus ends

3h
4
Esports

Livestream: ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge

52m
5
MotoGP

Rossi will make 2021 MotoGP decision before racing resumes

3h

Latest videos

Live: Formula E Race at Home Challenge - Round 1 02:00:00
Esports

Live: Formula E Race at Home Challenge - Round 1

eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Get to Know the Drivers – Stewart-Haas eSports 05:17
Esports

eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Get to Know the Drivers – Stewart-Haas eSports

eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Homestead Race Recap 05:15
Esports

eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Homestead Race Recap

eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Homestead Setup Secrets – Xbox – Luis Zaiter 01:45
Esports

eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Homestead Setup Secrets – Xbox – Luis Zaiter

eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Homestead Setup Secrets – PS4 – Maxwell Castro 01:50
Esports

eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Homestead Setup Secrets – PS4 – Maxwell Castro

Latest news

"Burnt out" Bubba Wallace pulls out of Talladega eNASCAR race
eSpt

"Burnt out" Bubba Wallace pulls out of Talladega eNASCAR race

Livestream: ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge
eSpt

Livestream: ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge

Motorsport Games to manage ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge
eSpt

Motorsport Games to manage ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge

Drivers deserve credit for Esports boom, says Norris
eSpt

Drivers deserve credit for Esports boom, says Norris

MotoGP 20 review: Early release gamble pays off
eSpt

MotoGP 20 review: Early release gamble pays off

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.