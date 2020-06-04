Full ARG eSport Cup Bathurst enduro entry list

Check out the full entry list for tonight's two-driver, two-hour ARG eSport Cup endurance each on the famous Mount Panorama circuit.
The race, using Audi TCR hardware, is the final round of the AGR eSport Cup, with double points on the line.
The series regulars have roped in a number of high-profile co-drivers from both the real-world and sim racing scenes.
That includes Supercars aces such as Shane van Gisbergen, Scott McLaughlin, Chaz Mostert, Fabian Coulthard and Andre Heimgartner.
There is also a Motorsport.com-backed entry led by two-time Supercars race winner Michael Caruso.
Qualifying will start at 7pm AEST, with the race kicking off at 7:25pm.
The coverage can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.
Full entry list
|#
|Team
|Driver
|Co-driver
|1
|HMO Customer Racing
|Will Brown
|Jobe Stewart
|2
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Chelsea Angelo
|Darren Whittlington
|4
|carsales
|Mike Sinclair
|Zach Hanlin
|5
|Retractable Tarps
|George Miedecke
|Beau Albert
|6
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Jordan Cox
|Luke King
|7
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Michael Caruso
|Andrew van Leeuwen
|8
|Harris Racing Pty Ltd
|Aaron Seton
|Ed Williams
|9
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Jay Hanson
|Blake Purdie
|11
|HMO Customer Racing
|Nathan Morcom
|Chaz Mostert
|12
|RTC Motorsport
|Peter Herd
|Justin Ruggier
|15
|Wurth
|Michael Clemente
|John Doria
|17
|True Blu
|Steve Johnson
|Jett Johnson
|18
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Aaron Cameron
|Luca Giacomin
|21
|United eSports
|Harley Haber
|Fawzan El-Nabi
|23
|UCS Group
|Tim Macrow
|John Munday
|24
|Wall Racing
|John Martin
|Sam Battye
|27
|Barton Mawer Motorsport
|Barton Mawer
|Matt Simmons
|29
|Gulf Western Oils
|Nathan Herne
|Cody Burcher
|31
|Team Valvoline GRM
|James Golding
|Brad Newman
|33
|Renault Sport GRM
|Dylan O'Keeffe
|Jackson Souslin Harlow
|35
|Unit
|Jason Gomersall
|Ben Gomersall
|39
|Payce
|Ben McMellan
|Scott McLaughlin
|47
|Track Tec Racing
|Jaden Ransley
|Andre Heimgartner
|48
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Dean O'Brien
|Dylan Shepherd
|49
|ACT Fence Hire
|Thomas Randle
|Lochie Hughes
|50
|Wall Racing
|Tony D'Alberto
|Fabian Coulthard
|55
|Signature Homes
|Rhys Gould
|Rowan Shepherd
|64
|Garage 1/Morris Finance
|Tim Brook
|Oli Meyers
|68
|Turbo Brisbane
|Jonathan Beikoff
|Michael Creed
|75
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Garth Tander
|Shane van Gisbergen
|89
|Brydan Willmington Motorsport
|Brydan Willmington
|Riley Preston
|92
|Motum Simulation
|Rob James
|James Owen
|99
|TPS Group
|Brett Holdsworth
|Lachlan Mineeff
|116
|Panta Racing Fuel
|Ash Sutton
|Jake Blackhall
|117
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Jason Bargwanna
|Ben Bargwanna
|133
|Juice Plus
|Cameron Mason
|Lachlan Mason
|148
|Track Tec Racing
|Andrew Waite
|Simon Evans
|199
|AirWalk
|Josh Files
|Cooper Webster
|177
|Declan Fraser Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Broc Feeney
