French F4 champion added to Renault F1 junior ranks

David, who became one of the youngest-ever champions of an FIA F4 category last year, will drive for the frontrunning Formula Renault Eurocup squad MP Motorsport (pictured above) for his second season of car racing.

The 15-year-old trains and does sim racing with new Renault F1 driver and fellow Frenchman Esteban Ocon, and now becomes part of the Renault Sport Academy which houses the manufacturer’s F1 juniors.

David took eight wins, six podiums, 10 pole positions and seven fastest laps in the French F4 Championship which also ventures to Spa and Hungaroring as well as the likes of Pau, Paul Ricard and Magny Cours.

Drivers such as Toro Rosso F1 racer Pierre Gasly, the late Anthoine Hubert, ex-Red Bull junior and McLaren IndyCar driver Patricio O’Ward, Ferrari junior Giuliano Alesi and current Renault F1 junior Caio Collet have all graduated the championship.

“It’s a dream come true to join the Renault Sport Academy on the back of my French Formula 4 title triumph last season,” said David.

“I can’t wait to be wearing Renault team colours in 2020 and competing in the Formula Renault Eurocup – a championship I’ve been watching since I was young.

“It’s going to be a very competitive series, and I’ll be the youngest driver on the grid too, but that’s a challenge I’m looking forward to taking on.

“It’s going to be great having the Academy’s support and I’m sure we can achieve good things this season.”

Renault Sport Academy Director, Mia Sharizman added: “We’re very pleased to announce Hadrien as part of the Renault Sport Academy for 2020.

“Hadrien is amongst the most talented young racing drivers in France, so we’re looking forward to helping him progress his career this year.

“Hadrien is very young, and it’s impressive that he already has a single-seater title on his CV after winning French Formula 4 last year.

“The Eurocup provides an excellent platform for him to develop and prove the exciting talent that he is. We’ll be doing our best to help him develop this year.”

The 2019 Eurocup was won by Australian driver Oscar Piastri, who has also recently been announced as a Renault Sport Academy driver.