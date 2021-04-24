Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Valencia E-Prix: Gunther sets the pace in practice for BMW
Formula E / Valencia E-Prix I / Qualifying report

Valencia E-Prix: Vandoorne pips da Costa to pole by 0.28s

By:

Mercedes snared its third Formula E pole of the 2021 season as Stoffel Vandoorne topped qualifying ahead of the first Valencia E-Prix while points leader Jaguar faltered. 

Valencia E-Prix: Vandoorne pips da Costa to pole by 0.28s

The Silver Arrow machine has now been on pole in Berlin, Diriyah, Rome and Valencia - the most recent four events - with Vandoorne leading the way in Spain by three hundredths of a second. 

Vandoorne, winner of Rome race two, progressed through from the opening group run to book his place in the top-six superpole shootout where he set a 1m26.494s effort. 

His run looked scruffy and he was marginally up against the benchmark of reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa in the second sector.  

But Vandoorne, who clipped the wall on his preparation lap, delivered superbly through the final section of the Circuit Ricardo Tormo to secure his fourth Formula E pole position. 

Da Costa was knocked to the outside of the front row of the grid, having held on strongly from running second in superpole, the DS Techeetah driver overcoming oversteer through the high-speed opening corner to secure his place in the shootout. 

Second Mercedes driver Nyck de Vries, victor in the opening race of the season, limited the damaged owed to a five-place grid penalty by bagging the third-fastest time. 

As a legacy of his final-lap collision with Sam Bird in the second Rome bout, de Vries will drop to eighth as BMW Andretti scored its best grid position of the season. 

Its driver Maximilian Gunther, who set the pace in free practice, fell short of Vandoorne by some 0.449s when the top 10 in the group stages had been split by only 0.075s. 

Group stage pacesetter Alexander Lynn could not stitch together a strong enough final sector to build on the promise of the opening half of his lap for Mahindra Racing. 

He posted the fifth-best time in superpole beating only the scruffy effort of Nissan e.dams racer Sebastien Buemi.  

Despite beating the time set by Lynn through the opening sector of their respective group four runs, Andre Lotterer endured a slower middle sector to become the first driver to miss out on progressing into the superpole shootout and he crossed the timing line for seventh. 

The permanent circuit cut back on the extreme levels of track evolution usually seen during Formula E group qualifying, which meant Venturi Racing driver Norman Nato could only run to eighth fastest - despite scoring second on the grid for race two in Rome last time out. 

Oliver Rowland’s usual one-lap pace was replaced by a fairly subdued run to ninth for Nissan e.dams as Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein - the only driver to a score points in each race so far this season - rounded out the top 10 from his opening group one performance. 

Rome polesitter Nick Cassidy looked on course for another superpole appearance after setting the fastest overall first sector only to drop off the boil in the final part of the lap to go 11th. 

Alexander Sims, fresh from a second place in Rome, ran to 12th and Jean-Eric Vergne struggled against teammate da Costa to net 13th ahead of BMW Andretti racer Jake Dennis. 

It was a tough session for championship-leading team Jaguar Racing and its duo of Sam Bird and Mitch Evans, who lead the drivers’ points in 1-2, as they were off the pace in group one.  

Evans mustered 18th and Bird was a further 0.2s in arrears and will line up in 21st ahead of 2016-17 champion and Audi racer Lucas di Grassi. 

Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'26.494  
2 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 1'26.522 0.028
3 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'26.730 0.236
4 28 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 1'26.943 0.449
5 94 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 1'27.022 0.528
6 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'27.053 0.559
7 36 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'26.933 0.439
8 71 France Norman Nato Monaco Venturi 1'26.979 0.485
9 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 1'27.002 0.508
10 99 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'27.008 0.514
11 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'27.072 0.578
12 29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 1'27.109 0.615
13 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'27.157 0.663
14 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'27.177 0.683
15 33 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 1'27.290 0.796
16 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'27.317 0.823
17 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'27.338 0.844
18 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'27.442 0.948
19 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 1'27.456 0.962
20 88 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'27.481 0.987
21 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'27.619 1.125
22 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 1'27.634 1.140
23 6 Switzerland Nico Müller United States Dragon Racing 1'27.644 1.150
24 8 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'28.524 2.030
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Valencia E-Prix: Gunther sets the pace in practice for BMW

Previous article

Valencia E-Prix: Gunther sets the pace in practice for BMW
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Valencia E-Prix I
Drivers Stoffel Vandoorne
Teams Mercedes
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula 1

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze

1h
2
Formula 1

What Verstappen's scenic tour revealed about Red Bull's secrets

1d
3
Formula 1

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine

20h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull Powertrains hires Mercedes man as technical director

15h
5
Formula E

Valencia E-Prix: Vandoorne pips da Costa to pole by 0.28s

8min
Latest news
Valencia E-Prix: Vandoorne pips da Costa to pole by 0.28s
Formula E

Valencia E-Prix: Vandoorne pips da Costa to pole by 0.28s

8m
Valencia E-Prix: Gunther sets the pace in practice for BMW
Formula E

Valencia E-Prix: Gunther sets the pace in practice for BMW

2h
Di Grassi: Modify FE attack mode system to police track limits
Formula E

Di Grassi: Modify FE attack mode system to police track limits

17h
Valencia E-Prix tipped to be Formula E's toughest ever race
Formula E

Valencia E-Prix tipped to be Formula E's toughest ever race

18h
Vergne wants Formula E to “never come back” to Valencia
Video Inside
Formula E

Vergne wants Formula E to “never come back” to Valencia

19h
Latest videos
Formula E to make Valencia debut 04:41
Formula E
18h

Formula E to make Valencia debut

Remainder of the 2021 Formula E calender finalised 00:37
Formula E
Apr 22, 2021

Remainder of the 2021 Formula E calender finalised

Jean Todt calls for better media coverage of Formula E 00:38
Formula E
Apr 22, 2021

Jean Todt calls for better media coverage of Formula E

Jaguar Racing | Round 3 & 4 | Rome E-Prix Highlights 05:06
Formula E
Apr 14, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Round 3 & 4 | Rome E-Prix Highlights

Formula E’s races in Rome 02:08
Formula E
Apr 13, 2021

Formula E’s races in Rome

More from
Matt Kew
Valencia E-Prix: Gunther sets the pace in practice for BMW Valencia ePrix I
Formula E / Practice report

Valencia E-Prix: Gunther sets the pace in practice for BMW

Di Grassi: Modify FE attack mode system to police track limits Valencia ePrix I
Formula E / News

Di Grassi: Modify FE attack mode system to police track limits

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Rome ePrix II Prime
Formula E / Analysis

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

More from
Stoffel Vandoorne
Vandoorne: Rome win "redemption" after Race 1 misery Rome ePrix II
Formula E / Breaking news

Vandoorne: Rome win "redemption" after Race 1 misery

Rome E-Prix: Vandoorne wins wild Race 2 for Mercedes Rome ePrix II
Formula E / Race report

Rome E-Prix: Vandoorne wins wild Race 2 for Mercedes

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime
Formula E / Special feature

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

More from
Mercedes
How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze
Formula 1 / Analysis

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze

Mercedes: Cost cap makes big accidents "quite a concern"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Cost cap makes big accidents "quite a concern"

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits.

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021
Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E Prime

Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E

BMW and Audi shocked the Formula E fraternity by announcing their departures at the end of the 2020-21 season. Overnight, the championship has been dealt something of a "wake-up call" - including questions about its relevance to manufacturers.

Formula E
Dec 3, 2020

Trending Today

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze

What Verstappen's scenic tour revealed about Red Bull's secrets
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Verstappen's scenic tour revealed about Red Bull's secrets

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine

Red Bull Powertrains hires Mercedes man as technical director
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Red Bull Powertrains hires Mercedes man as technical director

Valencia E-Prix: Vandoorne pips da Costa to pole by 0.28s
Formula E Formula E / Qualifying report

Valencia E-Prix: Vandoorne pips da Costa to pole by 0.28s

Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania
Other rally Other rally / Breaking news

Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania

Alpine LMP1 gets hefty weight increase for Spa opener
WEC WEC / News

Alpine LMP1 gets hefty weight increase for Spa opener

Marquez doesn’t know when he’ll be fully fit on MotoGP bike
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Marquez doesn’t know when he’ll be fully fit on MotoGP bike

Latest news

Valencia E-Prix: Vandoorne pips da Costa to pole by 0.28s
Formula E Formula E / Qualifying report

Valencia E-Prix: Vandoorne pips da Costa to pole by 0.28s

Valencia E-Prix: Gunther sets the pace in practice for BMW
Formula E Formula E / Practice report

Valencia E-Prix: Gunther sets the pace in practice for BMW

Di Grassi: Modify FE attack mode system to police track limits
Formula E Formula E / News

Di Grassi: Modify FE attack mode system to police track limits

Valencia E-Prix tipped to be Formula E's toughest ever race
Formula E Formula E / News

Valencia E-Prix tipped to be Formula E's toughest ever race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.