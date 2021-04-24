Tickets Subscribe
Formula E / Valencia E-Prix I / Practice report

Valencia E-Prix: Gunther sets the pace in practice for BMW

By:

BMW Andretti racer Maximilian Gunther extended his mini run of form at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo by topping the morning practice running ahead of the Valencia E-Prix.

The young German also set the pace in the two most recent Formula E pre-season tests at the venue, albeit on alternative layouts, and led the combined practice times with a 1m26.958s effort.

Ahead of the championship making its debut on a permanent track, deleted laps from track limits violations were frequent as in-session tyre changes made a comeback due to Michelin reverting to the six-set allocation per car as used for last season.

This returns only for a one-off due to the higher average speeds increasing corner loads on cars.

Teammates also followed in each other’s slipstream during the opening of both the 45-minute dawn and later 30-minute sessions at a circuit where energy management will be critical.

Gunther opted early for his full power lap to post his unmatched effort, surviving the later runs of his rivals to end the session on top by just 0.012s as the leading 22 drivers were split by only 0.8s.

Mahindra Racing driver Alex Lynn nipped into second place in the dying moments to depose Mercedes rival and Saudi Arabia race one winner Nyck de Vries as runner-up.

Reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa, aboard his DS Techeetah car, led the Nissan e.dams machine of Oliver Rowland in fourth and fifth places.

Running in Spain marked the first round of the 2021 season not to have practice marred by enormous shunts, with Venturi Racing driver Edoardo Mortara taken to hospital after his brake-by-wire failure in Saudi then followed by the practice start-line grid pile-up instigated by Oliver Turvey in Rome.

Although in reaction to the collision in the Italian capital, the FIA did introduce a yellow flag at the final corner after the chequered flag of the session to warn drivers that their rivals would be stationary on the grid ahead of the practice start procedure.

Lock-ups under braking into the final Turns 13 to 15 chicane were commonplace but the only real errors occurred for Lucas di Grassi, who took a trip through the gravel, Gunther doing similar and Robin Frijns spinning backward at Turn 1 to bring a brief yellow flag.

Rome race two victor Stoffel Vandoorne, who ended up 11th in the combined times, did notably complain of uneven brake temperatures which forced his Mercedes to tug in different directions while slowing.

Audi racer and triple DTM champion Rene Rast held off NIO 333 driver Tom Blomqvist as Sebastien Buemi, Andre Lotterer and Norman Nato completed the top 10.

In the cooler and slower morning session, da Costa had gone fastest with his 1m27.238s effort to run 0.187s clear of Gunther as the top 19 were split by a second.

FP2 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 28 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 1'26.958  
2 94 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 1'26.970 0.012
3 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'26.989 0.031
4 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 1'27.041 0.083
5 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 1'27.064 0.106
6 33 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 1'27.107 0.149
7 88 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'27.122 0.164
8 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'27.142 0.184
9 36 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'27.150 0.192
10 71 France Norman Nato Monaco Venturi 1'27.171 0.213
11 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'27.201 0.243
12 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'27.226 0.268
13 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'27.237 0.279
14 99 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'27.296 0.338
15 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'27.408 0.450
16 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 1'27.555 0.597
17 29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 1'27.588 0.630
18 8 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'27.597 0.639
19 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'27.600 0.642
20 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 1'27.672 0.714
21 6 Switzerland Nico Müller United States Dragon Racing 1'27.756 0.798
22 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'28.131 1.173
23 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'28.146 1.188
24 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'28.438 1.480
FP1 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 1'27.238  
2 28 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 1'27.425 0.187
3 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 1'27.460 0.222
4 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'27.475 0.237
5 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'27.525 0.287
6 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'27.539 0.301
7 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'27.574 0.336
8 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'27.732 0.494
9 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'27.809 0.571
10 29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 1'27.833 0.595
11 94 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 1'27.912 0.674
12 99 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'27.939 0.701
13 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 1'27.952 0.714
14 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'28.029 0.791
15 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'28.055 0.817
16 8 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'28.114 0.876
17 6 Switzerland Nico Müller United States Dragon Racing 1'28.149 0.911
18 33 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 1'28.189 0.951
19 71 France Norman Nato Monaco Venturi 1'28.240 1.002
20 36 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'28.259 1.021
21 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'28.297 1.059
22 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'28.444 1.206
23 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 1'28.527 1.289
24 88 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'29.508 2.270
About this article

Series Formula E
Event Valencia E-Prix I
Drivers Maximilian Gunther
Teams BMW i Andretti Motorsport
Author Matt Kew

