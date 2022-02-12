Ticktum: Formula E contact with rivals "like a BTCC race"

Listen to this article

In the Diriyah opener, Ticktum's first Formula E race, the British driver found himself in a close-quarters battle into Turn 1 which eventually resulted in Antonio Felix da Costa retiring from the race.

Ticktum later had a battle during that race with fellow rookie Oliver Askew, whom he found to be particularly robust prior to the American's late-race ascent up the order.

Reflecting on his FE debut races in Saudi Arabia, Ticktum said that he felt his rivals were liberal with contact during wheel-to-wheel battles - but added that he found those fights exciting.

"People crash into each other a lot," said Ticktum when asked to reflect on his debut weekend.

"It's like a British Touring Car race, which I sort of knew a little bit from watching it but you know, seems like some don't do an overtaking move without making contact. I have people crashing into me quite a lot!

Asked how he felt about a possible 'rubbing is racing' mentality in Formula E, Ticktum added "I quite like that, it's exciting!"

Ticktum also explained what he felt he'd learned from his first racing weekend with regards to the challenge of the Formula E machinery, feeling that although the energy saving aspect was new to him, it felt "intuitive" behind the wheel.

"I think obviously the regen-ing is a very different thing for me, but I have to say, I don't feel like there's anything I've struggled with; it was all relatively intuitive."

Dan Ticktum, NIO 333 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Looking ahead to Saturday's race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the Mexico City E-Prix, Ticktum said that he felt that the wider track would result in a generally cleaner race, but felt that his NIO 333 team might struggle a little bit more with the demands of the circuit.

"[The racing will be] definitely cleaner, it's more a purpose built track. It's wider; like Turn 3 can be a bit awkward and people sometimes put their nose in there.

"We'll see, I think we might struggle a little bit more here. I think it's a slightly more power-orientated than Riyadh is, but I'll always be doing my best."