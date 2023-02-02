Subscribe
Previous / The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
Formula E News

Ticktum: NIO 333 lacking efficiency to compete in FE races

Dan Ticktum believes NIO 333's strong qualifying performances and drop-off in Formula E races will continue to be "what to expect" for the foreseeable future as it addresses its efficiency.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Ticktum: NIO 333 lacking efficiency to compete in FE races
Listen to this article

The Anglo-Chinese squad has shown impressive one-lap pace with its Gen3 package, with Ticktum making it into the qualifying duels twice in the opening three races of the 2022-23 season.

The team has struggled to remain that those heights during the races, as its powertrain efficiency has been lacking compared to its rivals, and thus Ticktum and new teammate Sergio Sette Camara have often gone backwards over longer distances.

Ticktum managed to break the team's points duck for the season with 10th in the second Diriyah race, but says that his race on Friday was more representative of what to expect from the team while it chases improvement on the efficiency front.

"Qualifying was good. I think everyone here at the track is doing the best they can do with what we have. I was a bit worried, or sceptical of our race pace," Ticktum told Motorsport.com.

"Mexico wasn't really enough proof for us, but I think that [the Friday] race is unfortunately, and I don't want to be overly negative, that'll be sort of what to expect in the races.

"We'll do our best to improve, but we just haven't got the efficiency at the moment. But like I said, the engineers, everyone here put the car in a great place for quali. It felt really, really good - systems wise, they're doing a great job as well.

"I think that's our main focus, it's going to be to prove ourselves in quali this season, and do as much as we can with what we have in the races here.

"I would say kind of that going be that way for the season, unfortunately. But I'm not being defeatist in any way; I have every faith in the team that, you know, we will improve. But it's going to be tough - there's no denying that."

Dan Ticktum, NIO 333

Dan Ticktum, NIO 333

Photo by: Andreas Beil

NIO 333 team principal Alex Hui confirmed that the team was struggling with a deficit in efficiency and, although he feels his team can compete with the best over a single lap, longer runs are comparatively more difficult.

He said that this was a legacy of the team's powertrain design choices 18 months ago, and that NIO 333 would opt for a different route if it had its time again - although this cannot be done immediately as the hardware is homologated for two seasons.

Hui believes that it is also a matter of cost, as the team was unable to trial multiple powertrain options and move forward with the best solution unlike the other, bigger-budget manufacturers.

"We suspect we had an efficiency deficit before the pre-season; obviously in Mexico with the penalty, we didn't have the full read," Hui explained to Motorsport.com.

"I think [on Friday's race] we have a good read that we've definitely got a deficit in efficiency. Porsche is outstanding for efficiency and you can see in the last two races they're really strong on race pace.

"We're probably able to compete with them in one lap, but in the long runs it's really difficult.

Read Also:

"It's basically down to how it's built - 18 months earlier, when we made that decision for the powertrain, I think we have not made the best decisions. 1

"Eight months later, the understanding in the team in every area has been improved. So if we redid the powertrain, we know that how can be better."

"If you are a big team, you've basically got a premium to able to do two to three different powertrain concepts, and maybe even you find out in the first test on the dyno that it is not as good.

"You can basically switch to another concept very quickly if you've got the resource, which we are lacking a little bit."

shares
comments

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II

Vandoorne explains Diriyah penalty Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein defeats Dennis to complete double win

Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein defeats Dennis to complete double win

Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II

Wehrelin completes double win Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein defeats Dennis to complete double win

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

How Dennis dominated FE opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Dan Ticktum More from
Dan Ticktum
Ticktum hopes to remain in Formula E for Gen3 rules

Ticktum hopes to remain in Formula E for Gen3 rules

Formula E

Ticktum hopes to continue in FE Ticktum hopes to remain in Formula E for Gen3 rules

Ticktum: P12 in New York Formula E "the performance of my life"

Ticktum: P12 in New York Formula E "the performance of my life"

Formula E
New York City ePrix II

Ticktum hails New York performance Ticktum: P12 in New York Formula E "the performance of my life"

How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself

How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself

Prime
Prime
Formula E

How Ticktum can prove himself in FE How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself

NIO Formula E Team More from
NIO Formula E Team
NIO 333 "signs are positive" as team unveils striking Formula E livery

NIO 333 "signs are positive" as team unveils striking Formula E livery

Formula E

NIO 333 unveils striking livery NIO 333 "signs are positive" as team unveils striking Formula E livery

NIO 333 has aim of becoming top-three Formula E team by 2025-26

NIO 333 has aim of becoming top-three Formula E team by 2025-26

Formula E
Seoul ePrix II

NIO 333 aims for top three spot NIO 333 has aim of becoming top-three Formula E team by 2025-26

The master plan to turn around FE's perennial struggler

The master plan to turn around FE's perennial struggler

Prime
Prime
Formula E

NIO's master plan to turn around The master plan to turn around FE's perennial struggler

Latest news

2023 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2023 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge

2023 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Vasseur: Friendship with Wolff no harm to Ferrari F1 ambitions

Vasseur: Friendship with Wolff no harm to Ferrari F1 ambitions

Formula 1

Vasseur: Friendship with Wolff no harm to Ferrari F1 ambitions Vasseur: Friendship with Wolff no harm to Ferrari F1 ambitions

Kubica, Deletraz switch to WRT for 2023 WEC season

Kubica, Deletraz switch to WRT for 2023 WEC season

WEC

Kubica, Deletraz switch to WRT for 2023 WEC season Kubica, Deletraz switch to WRT for 2023 WEC season

The design changes teams face as F1 launch season begins

The design changes teams face as F1 launch season begins

Formula 1

The design changes teams face as F1 launch season begins The design changes teams face as F1 launch season begins

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Inside Porsche's strong Gen3 start The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

2023 Diriyah E-Prix analysis How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

First impressions of FE's new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Dennis dominated FE opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this Evans' best chance yet? Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Analysis: Valencia pre-season test 10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Jaguar's big opportunity in FE How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vandoorne won the FE title The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title