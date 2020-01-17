Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
13 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Sanya E-prix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Santiago E-prix / Breaking news

Vandoorne: Chile boasts “one of the most tricky corners” in FE

shares
comments
Vandoorne: Chile boasts “one of the most tricky corners” in FE
By:
Co-author: Federico Faturos
Jan 17, 2020, 8:23 PM

Mercedes driver Stoffel Vandoorne reckons the layout changes made to Santiago’s Park O’Higgins circuit have created “one of the most tricky corners” on the Formula E calendar.

The 1.42-mile venue in the Chilean capital underwent extensive revisions ahead of its second FE race, including the removal of a tight chicane along the long, sweeping left-handed Turn 8. This move follows the FIA and FE working together to eliminate the use such chicanes following a string of high-profile incidents during the 2018-19 campaign.

The flatout corner now leads into a blind 90-degree left-hander that features a change of surface from asphalt to concrete at the apex.

Vandoorne told Motorsport.com: “[For this year] we have the chicane removed, which will make it quite interesting. It’s going to be a super-long straight, super-high speed at the end, and [now] into one of the most tricky corners of the season.

“There’s a high lateral load [on the car], a lot of different Tarmac changes as well. It’s one of the most tricky ones, so qualifying – especially on the 250kW runs, the highest speed we get there – is a big challenge.”

Santiago ePrix track layout

Santiago ePrix track layout

Photo by: FIA Formula E

Attack mode

Attack mode

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images


Nissan e.dams driver and 2015-16 champion Sebastien Buemi added: “I like the fact that we got rid of the chicane. It wasn’t very nice, it was nearly impossible to overtake and was just an opportunity to create a red flag or something like this.

“[Turn 9] will be tough because you will arrive with a lot of speed and you need to slow down a lot. In terms of overtaking possibilities, I don’t think it’s going to be easy because if a guy closes the door you need to go on the outside – it’s is very difficult.”

The track’s opening sequence has also been altered, with Turns 1 and 2 swapping from an open double-apex right-hander to a near-90-degree left turn going into a long right-handed hairpin. Envision Virgin Racing driver Sam Bird – who passed two cars through those turns on route to victory last year – believes the layout changes at that spot will reduce the potential for overtaking.

“The new reformatted 1-2, I think it’s taken away an overtaking opportunity,” Bird told the pre-event press conference.“But the way that they’ve opened the final corner has maybe given a potential overtaking zone into the final hairpin.”

Read Also:

The asphalt section of the circuit between Turns 2 and 8 has also been re-laid after the surface broke up in the hot temperatures last year.

When asked by Motorsport.com if this measure was enough to prevent a repeat, Buemi said: “They changed the asphalt, so normally it should be better. [Last year] it was good until it fell apart. They made the asphalt a little late so they didn’t have time to dry it properly and I think that’s why it broke up.

“Hopefully it’s not going to happen this year. They did a resurface and apparently used a different type of asphalt, so we’ll see if it changes again and if it stays together a bit longer.”

Additional reporting by Alex Kalinauckas

Related video

Next article
Piquet-fronted Rio race could replace Santiago round

Previous article

Piquet-fronted Rio race could replace Santiago round
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Santiago E-prix
Author Matt Kew

Race hub

Santiago E-prix

Santiago E-prix

17 Jan - 18 Jan
FP1 Starts in
13 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Sat 18 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
12:00
08:00
FP2
Sat 18 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
14:15
10:15
QU
Sat 18 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
16:00
12:00
Race
Sat 18 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
20:03
16:03
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Richards: F1 shot itself in foot with “foolish” hybrid rows

3h
2
Dakar

Brabec wins Dakar 2020 as Honda ends KTM's streak

3
Dakar

Sainz wins 2020 Dakar Rally for X-raid Mini, Alonso 13th

4
Formula 1

Renault "the main beneficiary" of F1's 2021 overhaul

5
Dakar

Alonso: Dakar Rally return would be to win

Latest videos

Santiago Fanboost Promo 00:43
Formula E

Santiago Fanboost Promo

Santiago E-Prix: Virtual Lap 01:04
Formula E

Santiago E-Prix: Virtual Lap

Five years together: Lucas di Grassi and Daniel Abt 03:14
Formula E

Five years together: Lucas di Grassi and Daniel Abt

Driver's Eye trailer 00:22
Formula E

Driver's Eye trailer

Dragonball E Parody 01:12
Formula E

Dragonball E Parody

Latest news

Vandoorne: Chile boasts “one of the most tricky corners” in FE
FE

Vandoorne: Chile boasts “one of the most tricky corners” in FE

Piquet-fronted Rio race could replace Santiago round
FE

Piquet-fronted Rio race could replace Santiago round

Podcast: Formula E leader Sims on attack mode debate
FE

Podcast: Formula E leader Sims on attack mode debate

Podcast: Will Formula E’s Gen3 ideas actually work?
FE

Podcast: Will Formula E’s Gen3 ideas actually work?

Santiago track altered for 2020 to boost racing
FE

Santiago track altered for 2020 to boost racing

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.