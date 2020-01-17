Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
14 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Sanya E-prix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Piquet-fronted Rio race could replace Santiago round

shares
comments
Piquet-fronted Rio race could replace Santiago round
By:
Co-author: Carlos Costa
Jan 17, 2020, 7:51 PM

Formula E's South American presence could be different from 2020-21 as the Santiago race’s future is in doubt, while a Nelson Piquet Jr-headed consortium aims to hold a Rio event.

It has emerged ahead of this weekend’s Santiago E-Prix that the Chilean capital will not feature on FE’s 2020-21 calendar, but the championship is keen to maintain a presence in South America, with Rio de Janeiro – an event Piquet is focused on organising – the leading candidate for a new race on the continent.

South America is a key territory for FE due to its large automotive market, motorsport heritage and the opportunities it offers to promote the benefits of electric mobility in congested cities. Motorsport.com understands that the 2020 Santiago E-Prix is the final race FE will hold as part of its current deal with the city, which has been on the calendar since 2017-18.

Elections in the city – which has been gripped by protests following a price rise on the Metro system in recent months – are set to take place after FE’s 2020-21 calendar will likely be announced this summer. Even if a new Santiago deal can be agreed with the future administration, this will not take place in time for a fourth consecutive race to be held in 2021.

But FE is keen to have two races in Latin America, with a South American round partnered with the on-going event in Mexico City. Motorsport.com understands that a Brazilian race is in contention to replace Santiago on the 2020-21 calendar - with the Rio the most likely city to hold an event for next season.

Read Also:

Both cities have featured on previous FE calendars – Rio in 2014-15 and Sao Paulo in 2018-18 – before dropping off, but Piquet says progress to make a Rio race a reality is being made. The potential event would take place a revived Jacarepagua track, which was demolished in 2012 to create space for facilities used at the ’16 Olympic Games.

“The manufacturers are putting a lot of pressure [for a Brazilian race],” Piquet, the inaugural FE champion who split with the Jaguar squad mid-way through last season, told Motorsport.com. “But FE never had someone competent to put the series in Brazil. They even announced a race, but that’s not how it works. The first time the job is being done right is now. A group of businessmen came to me wanting to do it and I said ‘ok, but let's do it right’. 

“Money, to be honest, is not the hardest thing to get. The most difficult is really to have the endorsement for everyone to support. The series came here and approved the place of the track, in the Olympic Park. With that, they’ll send all the changes that we have to make, but it is the right place. There, I'll have the track concession, which will be mine.” 

Securing an FE round in Brazil is understood to have the support of senior figures in the country’s government, and Audi FE driver Lucas di Grassi says “to have Brazil to replace [Santiago], if this one is not coming anymore, would be perfect solution”.

“What I hear from different sources is that there is a high chance of going to Rio, more than Sao Paulo now,” he continued to Motorsport.com. “I hope that in any case, regardless of who is doing the race or not, I really hope we can have a race in Brazil for the following years. 

“If Piquet is finding a feasible way, and I think the family has a good name in Brazil, they can do a good job. I'm more than happy to go and to support whenever I can to help this race becomes from an idea to become a fully possible event.”

Piquet says he would like to hold “several types of races, such as the Porsche Cup and Stock Car ” as well as IndyCar, at the potential new Jacarepagua venue.

“IndyCar has already contacted me, interested in a Brazilian race,” he added. “But we’ll do it step by step. The track may not be identical for each series and we will have changes for each race, but Stock Car, Porsche and Indy is possible.

“I will see all the contracts right. These are details that will happen in the coming weeks and I’m still not sure of having them all.”

Related video

Next article
Podcast: Formula E leader Sims on attack mode debate

Previous article

Podcast: Formula E leader Sims on attack mode debate
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Nelson Piquet Jr.
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Santiago E-prix

Santiago E-prix

17 Jan - 18 Jan
FP1 Starts in
14 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Sat 18 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
19:00
08:00
FP2
Sat 18 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
21:15
10:15
QU
Sat 18 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
23:00
12:00
Race
Sun 19 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
03:03
16:03
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Dakar

Brabec wins Dakar 2020 as Honda ends KTM's streak

2
Dakar

Sainz wins 2020 Dakar Rally for X-raid Mini, Alonso 13th

3
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia track aims to be ready for F1 in 2023

4
Formula 1

Richards: F1 shot itself in foot with “foolish” hybrid rows

1h
5
Dakar

Alonso: Dakar Rally return would be to win

3h

Latest videos

Santiago Fanboost Promo 00:43
Formula E

Santiago Fanboost Promo

Santiago E-Prix: Virtual Lap 01:04
Formula E

Santiago E-Prix: Virtual Lap

Five years together: Lucas di Grassi and Daniel Abt 03:14
Formula E

Five years together: Lucas di Grassi and Daniel Abt

Driver's Eye trailer 00:22
Formula E

Driver's Eye trailer

Dragonball E Parody 01:12
Formula E

Dragonball E Parody

Latest news

Piquet-fronted Rio race could replace Santiago round
FE

Piquet-fronted Rio race could replace Santiago round

Podcast: Formula E leader Sims on attack mode debate
FE

Podcast: Formula E leader Sims on attack mode debate

Podcast: Will Formula E’s Gen3 ideas actually work?
FE

Podcast: Will Formula E’s Gen3 ideas actually work?

Santiago track altered for 2020 to boost racing
FE

Santiago track altered for 2020 to boost racing

Lynn explains logic behind Jaguar reserve role
FE

Lynn explains logic behind Jaguar reserve role

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.