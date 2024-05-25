Shanghai E-Prix: Evans wins with last-lap pass despite investigation
Mitch Evans claimed his second Formula E win of the season after a last lap pass in the Shanghai E-Prix, having survived a post-race investigation for an on-track incident.
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Evans and Pascal Wehrlein largely dominated the majority of the 29-lap race at the Shanghai International Circuit, each leading for large portions around the truncated grand prix layout.
Having taken the lead just past the halfway point, Wehrlein noticeably upped the pace and defended the position at various points around the lap, especially into the Turn 6 hairpin.
But locking up into Turn 6 on lap 23 allowed Evans to get a switchback on the exit which gave him the lead.
Just two laps later, Wehrlein was back to the front but only after cutting the Turn 11 left-hander through the final sequence of corners after running side-by-side with Evans.
Behind, Cassidy had steadily climbed up the order having dropped back from his starting position of 10th to save energy, and noticeably had 1-2% more than those in front of him.
Having moved into third with four laps remaining, Cassidy shadowed his Jaguar team-mate Evans, who began to heavily pressure Wehrlein into Turn 6 and through the following sweeping left and right bends.
Despite having more energy, Cassidy was told by his team to maintain position and defend Evans from the chasing pack, which included the second Porsche of Antonio Felix da Costa and Andretti’s Jake Dennis.
While Evans was left to take the win, Cassidy launched a final assault on Wehrlein through the final right-left-right sequence of corners.
Cassidy moved to the inside of the left, where Wehrlein closed the door with the pair making contact and which left Cassidy with a damaged front wing.
As Wehrlein took second, championship leader Cassidy was only just able to hold the final podium spot from a charging Oliver Rowland.
The Nissan driver had surged up the order in the final laps, demoting da Costa and Dennis, the reigning champion the last of the leading runners to take his final Attack Mode late on.
Polesitter Jean-Eric Vergne claimed seventh, but like da Costa in fifth, remains under investigation for “pushing a driver off track”.
Mahindra’s Nyck de Vries claimed his first points of the season as the ex-Formula 1 driver enjoyed his best result of the year having even led briefly at one stage.
Envision’s Sebastien Buemi and DS Penske’s Stoffel Vandoorne completed the top 10 in a race that featured only one retirement and no safety cars.
Shanghai E-Prix - Race Results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Points
|Retirement
|1
|M. Evans Jaguar Racing
|9
|29
|
|2
|P. Wehrlein Porsche Team
|94
|29
|
|3
|N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing
|37
|29
|
|4
|O. Rowland Nissan e.dams
|22
|29
|
|5
|A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team
|13
|29
|
|6
|J. Dennis Andretti Formula E
|1
|29
|
|7
|J. Vergne DS Penske
|25
|29
|
|8
|N. de Vries Mahindra Racing
|21
|29
|
|9
|S. Buemi Envision Racing
|16
|29
|
|10
|S. Vandoorne DS Penske
|2
|29
|
|11
|L. di Grassi Team Abt
|11
|29
|
|12
|S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams
|23
|29
|
|13
|R. Frijns Envision Racing
|4
|29
|
|14
|S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team
|3
|29
|
|15
|N. Nato Andretti Formula E
|17
|29
|
|16
|N. Müller Team Abt
|51
|29
|
|17
|J. Hughes McLaren
|5
|29
|
|18
|S. Bird McLaren
|8
|29
|
|19
|J. Daruvala Maserati Racing
|18
|29
|
|20
|D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team
|33
|29
|
|21
|M. Gunther Maserati Racing
|7
|29
|
|dnf
|E. Mortara Mahindra Racing
|48
|16
|
|Retirement
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Monaco GP
F1 Monaco GP: Leclerc beats Piastri to pole; Verstappen sixth
Fernandez “crying like a baby” after “very stupid mistake” in Barcelona MotoGP sprint
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro wins crazy sprint after last-lap Bagnaia crash
Prime
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments