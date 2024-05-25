All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula E Shanghai E-Prix

Evans "shocked", "annoyed" at lack of Formula E penalty for Wehrlein in Shanghai

Shanghai E-Prix winner Mitch Evans admits he was “shocked” and “annoyed” that Pascal Wehrlein was not handed a penalty as they battled for the win in Saturday’s race.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Upd:
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Jaguar’s Evans took victory in the first of two races this weekend at the Shanghai International Circuit, having taken the lead on the final lap from Wehrlein with a daring move around the outside of Turn 1.

Wehrlein had headed the field for the final stages of the race having taken the lead after going side-by-side with Evans through the tight final sequence of corners used on the shorter circuit layout.

Having cut across the penultimate bend to move ahead, both Wehrlein and Evans were investigated post-race by stewards, who decided several hours later that no further action was necessary having spoken to both drivers and studied replays.

But Evans was left shocked that no penalty was handed to Wehrlein, who he believes had a lasting advantage in the incident.

“For me, it was clear he was going to get a penalty, he even admitted to me that he gained an advantage, I gave him space,” Evans told Motorsport.com.

“But they [the stewards] didn’t give it to him in the end. I then had to use energy to pass him again so I’m quite shocked that he didn’t get a penalty for it.

“I just thought the race director or stewards would say give the position back [during the race], I think that was super clear from my perspective and even more so after I’ve seen a lot of footage.

“I’m still a bit annoyed, he deserves a penalty for that, he had a lasting advantage.”

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Evans also admitted that had he been unable to pass Wehrlein on the final lap he “would be kicking off big time” in order to overturn the result.

Wehrlein believes it was impossible to say who had been ahead approaching the corner as the pair ran side-by-side, and that cutting across the grass was the only option to avoid a collision.

“From my view, I didn’t have enough space, I had to avoid a collision. If I kept trying to make the corner we would have just crashed,” said Wehrlein.

“The difficulty is trying to find out who was ahead because we were both side-by-side. So did I overtake him off-track? Very doubtful because maybe even I was ahead. I did not overtake him being behind him.”

While Wehrlein escaped punishment, his Porsche team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa was handed a five-second penalty for forcing Jean-Eric Vergne off track, which demoted the Portuguese driver from fifth to outside the points.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Shanghai E-Prix: Evans wins with last-lap pass despite investigation

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
Shanghai E-Prix: Evans wins with last-lap pass despite investigation

Shanghai E-Prix: Evans wins with last-lap pass despite investigation

Formula E
Shanghai E-Prix
Shanghai E-Prix: Evans wins with last-lap pass despite investigation
Shanghai E-Prix: DS Penske's Vergne beats Rowland to pole

Shanghai E-Prix: DS Penske's Vergne beats Rowland to pole

Formula E
Shanghai E-Prix
Shanghai E-Prix: DS Penske's Vergne beats Rowland to pole
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown

How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown
Mitch Evans
More from
Mitch Evans
Evans 'needs a good result soon' to reignite Formula E title bid

Evans 'needs a good result soon' to reignite Formula E title bid

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Evans 'needs a good result soon' to reignite Formula E title bid
Evans: "Bizarre feeling" with steering to blame for slow pace in Mexico City E-Prix

Evans: "Bizarre feeling" with steering to blame for slow pace in Mexico City E-Prix

Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Evans: "Bizarre feeling" with steering to blame for slow pace in Mexico City E-Prix
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
Jaguar Racing
More from
Jaguar Racing
The “lottery” that Jaguar faces in its bid for a maiden Formula E title

The “lottery” that Jaguar faces in its bid for a maiden Formula E title

Formula E
The “lottery” that Jaguar faces in its bid for a maiden Formula E title
Cassidy must "look internally at myself" after Sao Paulo Formula E crash

Cassidy must "look internally at myself" after Sao Paulo Formula E crash

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Cassidy must "look internally at myself" after Sao Paulo Formula E crash
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Prime
Prime
Formula E
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Latest news

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Monaco GP

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Monaco GP

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Monaco GP
F1 Monaco GP: Leclerc beats Piastri to pole; Verstappen sixth

F1 Monaco GP: Leclerc beats Piastri to pole; Verstappen sixth

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 Monaco GP: Leclerc beats Piastri to pole; Verstappen sixth
Fernandez “crying like a baby” after “very stupid mistake” in Barcelona MotoGP sprint

Fernandez “crying like a baby” after “very stupid mistake” in Barcelona MotoGP sprint

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP
Fernandez “crying like a baby” after “very stupid mistake” in Barcelona MotoGP sprint
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro wins crazy sprint after last-lap Bagnaia crash

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro wins crazy sprint after last-lap Bagnaia crash

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro wins crazy sprint after last-lap Bagnaia crash

Prime

Discover prime content
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown

How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Misano ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global