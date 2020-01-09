Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Sanya E-prix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Santiago track altered for 2020 to boost racing

shares
comments
Santiago track altered for 2020 to boost racing
By:
Jan 9, 2020, 4:07 PM

Formula E's Park O'Higgins circuit in Santiago has been heavily re-profiled ahead of this year's race in a bid to enhance racing at the venue, Motorsport.com understands.

The electric championship returns to Santiago for its third race in the Chilean capital next week, which will be the second time the venue in Park O'Higgins – that uses the perimeter roads running around the city's Movistar Arena – has hosted a race.

For 2020, the track has been altered at several points around the course, which is now 1.42 miles – down from 1.45 miles in '19.

The opening sequence of corners now starts with a near-90-degree left-hander that immediately follows into a long right at Turn 2, which then feeds back into the sequence of corners – Turns 3-7 – that were used for the 2019 event.

The next change comes following the 90-degree right-hander of Turn 7 – where Nissan e.dams driver Sebastien Buemi crashed out of the lead of last year's race, which was won by Envision Virgin Racing's Sam Bird.

Read Also:

The 2020 course then follows the same long arching left turn that makes up the bottom section of the circuit, but there is no longer a tight chicane for the drivers to navigate halfway around the curve, which forms the track's main acceleration zone.

The decision to remove the chicane is part of FE and the FIA's joint-intention to have fewer tight sequences after a spate of red flags blighted races in 2018-19.

Santiago ePrix track layout

Santiago ePrix track layout

Photo by: FIA Formula E

The track's ending is also now different, as, although the long curve still ends with a sharp braking into a 90-degree left (now Turn 9), the double hairpins that end the lap now run the other way around compared to 2019, with a right-hander following into a left, which leads back onto the start/finish straight.

The overall number of corners has been reduced from 14 to 11, and the pitlane is now situated on the opposite side of the start/finish straight compared to 2019.

Motorsport.com understands that although FE was satisfied with the level of action witnessed in last year's race, the opportunity to return to the same venue for the first time in Santiago – the Santiago Street Circuit from 2018 dropped off after one year following fierce opposition from city residents over its use of Park Forestal – gave it the chance to tailor the layout where appropriate.

The change to the first sector is understood to an attempt made to boost the chances of overtaking at Turn 1, as well as keep the cars at a lower speed for the first corner of the race – therefore avoiding an accident such as the pile-up that occurred at the start of last year's Bern E-Prix.

The change to the pitlane location has been made for logistical reasons – to try and simplify the event layout compared to 2019.

The attack mode location for the 2020 race will be on the outside line at the last corner, Turn 11, compared to the outside of Turn 3 in '19.

Next article
Lynn explains logic behind Jaguar reserve role

Previous article

Lynn explains logic behind Jaguar reserve role
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Santiago E-prix

Santiago E-prix

17 Jan - 18 Jan
FP1 Starts in
8 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Sat 18 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
19:00
08:00
FP2
Sat 18 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
21:15
10:15
QU
Sat 18 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
23:00
12:00
Race
Sun 19 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
03:03
16:03
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo's arrival left Renault F1 team "naked"

2
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 5: Sainz, Despres take stage wins

3
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 5: Price fastest, Sunderland crashes out

4
Formula 1

What Verstappen’s new Red Bull deal means for F1

5
Formula E

Santiago track altered for 2020 to boost racing

1h

Latest videos

Road to Formula E - Trailer 01:03
Formula E
1h

Road to Formula E - Trailer

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 2 highlights 01:00
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 2 highlights

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 1 highlights 01:00
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 1 highlights

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed 00:55
Formula E

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season 03:52
Formula E

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season

Latest news

Santiago track altered for 2020 to boost racing
FE

Santiago track altered for 2020 to boost racing

Lynn explains logic behind Jaguar reserve role
FE

Lynn explains logic behind Jaguar reserve role

Why Formula E’s Gen3 targets are its most ambitious yet
FE

Why Formula E’s Gen3 targets are its most ambitious yet

Lynn returns to Jaguar as reserve driver
FE

Lynn returns to Jaguar as reserve driver

DS Techeetah suspends staff member over social media post
FE

DS Techeetah suspends staff member over social media post

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.