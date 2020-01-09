Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Sanya E-prix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Lynn explains logic behind Jaguar reserve role

shares
comments
Lynn explains logic behind Jaguar reserve role
By:
Jan 9, 2020, 2:26 PM

Alex Lynn has explained his reasoning for taking up a reserve role at the Jaguar Formula E team after the British marque dropped him for the 2019/20 season.

The Aston Martin factory driver first joined Jaguar halfway through the 2018/19 campaign, following the team’s split with Nelson Piquet Jr, and contested the final seven races. 

Lynn made several Superpole appearances and battled for a race win in New York before suffering a mechanical failure, but was not kept on for season six as his seat was instead given to fellow FIA World Endurance Championship GTE Pro racer James Calado.

However, the 26-year-old former Red Bull and Williams junior said he was highly motivated to accept a test and reserve driver role at Jaguar to keep himself involved with the all-electric championship and put himself in a position to ultimately return to a race seat.

“I think it goes without saying that having shown I can consistently run at the sharp end in both qualifying and races, I was pretty surprised and disappointed the decision didn’t go my way," Lynn told Motorsport.com.

Tthe working relationship I had with Jaguar during those seven races was also mega - I really enjoyed racing for them and I think this showed in our results."

Lynn went to on to explain his Jaguar deal will involve regular testing in current and Get 2.5 machinery and also permits him to take up any race opportunity that arises with another team for either this current season or the 2020/21 campaign.

“I think this role is a win-win for both Jaguar and myself," he said. "I am well placed to help them push car development forwards and will personally benefit by keeping myself fully up to speed in current machinery.

"I’m also really thankful that Jaguar senior management fully respect and understand my primary motivation remains a return to racing and hence my agreement ensures I am free to leave and race for another team anytime this season or next season.

“Of course, my main priority is to compete again with Jaguar in Formula E, but if a chance comes up to race somewhere else, then I am 100 percent ready to jump in at short notice and run right at the front.”

Lynn's reserve role is not expected to include a race outing in the Sanya E-Prix, which Calado is set to miss due to his clashing Ferrari WEC commitments.

Next article
Why Formula E’s Gen3 targets are its most ambitious yet

Previous article

Why Formula E’s Gen3 targets are its most ambitious yet
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Alex Lynn
Teams Jaguar Racing Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Santiago E-prix

Santiago E-prix

17 Jan - 18 Jan
FP1 Starts in
8 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Sat 18 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
06:00
08:00
FP2
Sat 18 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
08:15
10:15
QU
Sat 18 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
10:00
12:00
Race
Sat 18 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
14:03
16:03
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo's arrival left Renault F1 team "naked"

2
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 5: Sainz, Despres take stage wins

3
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 5: Price fastest, Sunderland crashes out

4
Formula 1

Russell: "Big sacrifices" felt normal for F1 rookies

45m
5
Formula 1

What Verstappen’s new Red Bull deal means for F1

Latest videos

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 2 highlights 01:00
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 2 highlights

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 1 highlights 01:00
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 1 highlights

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed 00:55
Formula E

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season 03:52
Formula E

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season

Formula E: Season 6 Preview 01:20
Formula E

Formula E: Season 6 Preview

Latest news

Lynn explains logic behind Jaguar reserve role
FE

Lynn explains logic behind Jaguar reserve role

Why Formula E’s Gen3 targets are its most ambitious yet
FE

Why Formula E’s Gen3 targets are its most ambitious yet

Lynn returns to Jaguar as reserve driver
FE

Lynn returns to Jaguar as reserve driver

DS Techeetah suspends staff member over social media post
FE

DS Techeetah suspends staff member over social media post

The most exciting motorsport signings of 2020
F1

The most exciting motorsport signings of 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.