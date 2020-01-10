Podcast: Will Formula E’s Gen3 ideas actually work?

The main takeaways from the 176 pages of tender documents revealed that the concept for the Gen3 car is to make it faster, smaller and lighter, with a new powertrain fitted to the front axle to boost energy recovery levels, and have fast-charging pitstop technology.

In this episode of Current Affairs, Alex Kalinauckas and Jake Boxall-Legge examine the proposed concept and ask if such rapid technology development aims are possible for FE to achieve.

Related video