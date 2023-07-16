Subscribe
Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3

Mitch Evans continued his Formula E dominance this weekend by topping the third practice session ahead of the second Rome E-Prix. 

Having claimed pole, victory and fastest lap in Saturday’s opening race in Rome to propel himself firmly back into title contention, the Jaguar driver also posted the fastest time in FP3 on Sunday morning. 

With the session held in cooler conditions than at the same point yesterday, times began to tumble as all those who had been involved in yesterday’s multi-car crash were able to take to the circuit during the 30-minute session. 

New championship leader Nick Cassidy topped the times after the opening five minutes with a 1m41.288s, but his lap was almost immediately beaten by Jake Dennis as the Andretti Autosport driver went 0.148s quicker. 

Maximilian Guenther, who earlier in the session had almost gone head-on into the barrier at Turn 7 before recovering, posted a 1m39.439s to put himself fastest before Evans went slightly quicker with a 1m39.353s 

Approaching the halfway point, McLaren’s Rene Rast became the first driver to go below the 1m39s barrier with a 1m38.550s, with Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein slotting into second – 0.489s in arrears. 

Lucas di Grassi came to a halt on the exit of Turn 16 and took several minutes before he was able to resume, while the second Mahindra of Robert Mehri bounced off the barrier at Turn 13 before going off at Turn 4 later in the session. 

Inside the final 10 minutes, Maserati's Guenther posted a 1m38.409s to top the timesheets, before again Evans went faster with a 1m37.724s, which was more than a tenth faster than his effort from FP2 on Saturday. 

Envision Racing’s Sebastien Buemi moved to the top of the times with just two minutes left on the clock with a 1m37.663s, with Guenther setting an identical time with his final effort. 

But both were bested by Evans who posted a 1m37.561s to go 0.102 clear, despite not setting the fastest time through any of the three sectors. 

Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa finished fourth ahead of Cassidy, Dennis and NIO 333’s Dan Ticktum. 

Pascal Wehrlein, who finished seventh on-the-road in Saturday’s Rome E-Prix before being demoted to ninth for overspeeding under the red flag, finished eighth. 

Sam Bird, who triggered the multi-car crash in Saturday’s race, finished ninth, less than six tenths behind Jaguar team-mate Evans in a newly built-up machine, while NIO 333’s Sergio Sette Camara completed the top 10. 

Nissan’s Sacha Fenestraz, who had led Saturday’s opening Rome E-Prix before finishing 10th, was the only driver unable to set a timed lap due to car issues. 

Rome E-Prix - FP3 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 9 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'37.561  
2 16 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'37.663 0.102
3 7 Germany Maximilian Gunther Monaco Maserati Racing 1'37.663 0.102
4 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa Germany Porsche Team 1'37.709 0.148
5 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'37.899 0.338
6 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'37.942 0.381
7 33 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'38.047 0.486
8 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'38.075 0.514
9 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'38.130 0.569
10 3 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'38.196 0.635
11 1 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne United States DS Penske 1'38.267 0.706
12 36 Germany Andre Lotterer United States Andretti Autosport 1'38.368 0.807
13 17 France Norman Nato Japan Nissan e.dams 1'38.490 0.929
14 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Germany Team Abt 1'38.498 0.937
15 58 Germany René Rast United Kingdom McLaren 1'38.500 0.939
16 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne United States DS Penske 1'38.690 1.129
17 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns Germany Team Abt 1'39.123 1.562
18 5 United Kingdom Jake Hughes United Kingdom McLaren 1'39.162 1.601
19 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Maserati Racing 1'39.449 1.888
20 8 Spain Roberto Merhi India Mahindra Racing 1'40.251 2.690
21 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi India Mahindra Racing 1'40.283 2.722
22 23 France Sacha Fenestraz Japan Nissan e.dams    
