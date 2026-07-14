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Max Verstappen 'absolutely regrets' not signing with Mercedes, says Guenther Steiner

Guenther Steiner believes Max Verstappen regrets rejecting past opportunities to join Mercedes

Lydia Mee
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images

Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner believes Max Verstappen "absolutely" regrets not accepting past offers to join Mercedes, claiming that the door for the four-time champion to make the switch is firmly closed.

Verstappen's future has been the subject of intense scrutiny in the paddock following a turbulent period at Red Bull. The Dutchman's frustration boiled over during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where a recurring rear wing failure resulted in him spinning out and becoming beached in the gravel at Stowe corner.

The mechanical issue, which was similar to what he suffered at the Austrian Grand Prix, prompted a series of strong messages over team radio.

While rumours have persistently linked Verstappen to a move away from the Milton Keynes outfit, Steiner suggests that Verstappen missed his opportunity to join Mercedes. 

During an appearance on The Red Flags Podcast, Steiner explained: "Absolutely. I'm sure he regrets it. But at the time, all the negotiation was being done with George and Mercedes. I think the alternative would have been Max there, and I think Max just wasn't sure what was happening in the future. And then it got away from him.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"I think the chance would have been then and there, and I don't know if he could have gone out of the contract that year."

Addressing why he thinks it is now "too late" for the 28-year-old to join the Brackley outfit, Steiner pointed to the strong driver line-up that Mercedes already has. Both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli look set to remain with Mercedes in 2027 after team chief Toto Wolff recently confirmed he would like to retain the current drivers for next year. 

"But he was convinced to stay where he is, and he waited until the new regulations came, and now obviously it looks like it's too late," Steiner added.

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