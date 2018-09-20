Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula E / Breaking news

Nissan signs Albon as Buemi's Formula E teammate

shares
comments
Nissan signs Albon as Buemi's Formula E teammate
By: Matt Beer
Sep 20, 2018, 7:22 AM

Nissan e.dams has picked Formula 2 frontrunner Alexander Albon for its debut Formula E season, alongside 2015/16 champion Sebastien Buemi.

Albon has already had an FE test with the team when it was running as Renault's works operation.

The 22-year-old Anglo-Thai is currently third in the F2 standings with e.dams' non-electric arm DAMS.

“The level of competition in the series is intense, and I’m looking forward to testing myself against some of the best drivers in the world,” Albon said.

“Electric street racing will be a new challenge for me, but working with Sebastien as my teammate will be a huge help, as he has set the benchmark for performance in the series.”

Nissan is taking over the e.dams entry from its sister brand from the 2018/19 season, and announced earlier this year that it would be dispensing with Nicolas Prost as Buemi's teammate.

The announcement of Albon's drive was also official confirmation that Buemi would be staying on through the Renault to Nissan transition as expected.

Team principal Jean-Paul Driot said: "Sebastien has been an important part of the e.dams team since our first Formula E race four years ago in China.

"We know Alex well from his performances with DAMS in Formula 2, and we’re excited to bring his talent into the Formula E championship."

Nissan e.dams had been linked to an array of other drivers since Prost's exit was announced, and recently confirmed it had been in talks with NIO FE racer Oliver Turvey.

2018/19 Formula E line-up so far:

Team Drivers
Nissan e.dams

Switzerland Sebastien Buemi

Thailand Alexander Albon
Audi

Brazil Lucas di Grassi

Germany Daniel Abt
Mahindra TBA
Virgin Racing

United Kingdom Sam Bird

TBA
Techeetah-DS

France Jean-Eric Vergne

Germany Andre Lotterer
Dragon

Argentina Jose Maria Lopez

TBA
Jaguar

New Zealand Mitch Evans

Brazil Nelson Piquet Jr
NIO TBA
Venturi

Brazil Felipe Massa

Italy Edoardo Mortara
Andretti-BMW

Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa

United Kingdom Alexander Sims
HWA TBA
Next Formula E article
Evans driven by "hurt" from lack of regular Jaguar FE podiums

Previous article

Evans driven by "hurt" from lack of regular Jaguar FE podiums

Next article

Virgin Audi FE supply deal a "multi-year" arrangement

Virgin Audi FE supply deal a "multi-year" arrangement
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Sébastien Buemi , Alexander Albon
Author Matt Beer
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

7h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

News in depth
Venturi: Mortara
Formula E

Venturi: Mortara "a better fit" alongside Massa

Techeetah reveals DS-powered Gen2 Formula E car
Formula E

Techeetah reveals DS-powered Gen2 Formula E car

NIO drops Filippi from Formula E line-up
Formula E

NIO drops Filippi from Formula E line-up

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.