Nissan pledges commitment to Formula E until 2030

The Japanese manufacturer made the commitment ahead of its home race with the inaugural Tokyo E-Prix taking place this weekend.

Nissan has been involved in the all-electric championship since 2018, having taken over the Renault e.Dams entry after working in collaboration with the team.

Since becoming a full factory entry, Nissan has had moderate success, claiming two wins and 16 podiums, with the two most recent rostrums coming during the current campaign, as Oliver Rowland secured the feat in back-to-back races.

Having ended its collaboration with Dams two years ago and recently moved to a new factory in Paris, Thursday’s commitment by Nissan is the latest step in its overall sustainability strategy.

“I’m delighted to confirm our long-term future in Formula E as a manufacturer,” said Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal at Nissan.

“We’re also proud to be the first company to sign up until 2030, which is a big year for Nissan as we aim to match or exceed the targets set out in our Ambition 2030 pledge. “Formula E is an incredible testing ground for new electric technology, and we can’t wait to continue to develop and compete until at least the end of Season 16.

“The team is on an upward trajectory, and our new headquarters will contribute massively to future growth, with advanced facilities helping us to develop our car for future seasons. A big thank you to Formula E Operations and to the FIA for their support – we’re very excited to continue working together.”

Nissan garage Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

The Gen4 machines will mark a significant step up over the current Gen3 car, with regeneration capacity up to 700kW, and an increased power output up to 600kW.

The FIA confirmed the winners of the tender process back in December, with Bridgestone (tyres), Podium Advanced Technologies (battery), Marelli (front powertrain) and Spark Racing Technologies (chassis) all awarded contracts.

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E: “We’re very happy at Formula E to see Nissan extending their involvement in the series until 2030.

“Nissan shares our values of promoting sustainability around the world, striving for the best automotive performance through electric solutions.

“Having a truly global brand like Nissan, with great presence in every country we visit and beyond, is vital for us as a truly global championship.

“It not only helps us promote the series to a wider and more diverse audience, but also contributes enormously to promote EV technology worldwide.

“Nissan is a highly respected manufacturer that is perfectly aligned with our goals and values, and we’re excited to see the role the marque will play in the bright future ahead of us.”