Lola returns to motorsport in Formula E with Yamaha powertrain partnership

The new partnership was announced on Thursday in Japan ahead of the inaugural Tokyo E-Prix and the new combination is set to join the all-electric championship from as early as the 2025 season.

Lola Cars is synonymous with motorsport, having found success in a plethora of categories including IndyCar, Le Mans 24 Hours, Formula 1, Can-Am, Formula 3000 and many more after it was founded in 1958 by Eric Broadley.

But the British company was placed into administration in 2012 and ceased to exist before British businessman Till Bechtolsheimer acquired the Lola name and remaining assets in 2022 with the aim of returning to motorsport.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with the Yamaha Motor Company as we enter the FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Bechtolsheimer, who is also an IMSA Sports Car driver.

“To be selected by one of the most innovative OEMs in the world to partner on a project of this significance is a testament to the calibre of the team that we have been building at Lola.

“The focus of this project is squarely around technological development in which Lola is fully invested.

“We see the highly efficient 350 kW electric powertrain that underpins the manufacturer’s perimeter in Formula E, as a cornerstone technology with exciting applications across many forms of topflight international motorsport in the coming years.”

Lola Yamaha FormulaE Photo by: Lola

The Lola/Yamaha combination will join Formula E as the championship embarks on the Gen3.5 era, with an uprated version of the current car set to be used.

Yamaha, meanwhile, will make its first return to car racing since its last Formula 1 programme in 1997, when the Japanese manufacturer supplied engines to Arrows.

“Yamaha Motor Company is accelerating the research and development of various technologies that contribute to sustainability," said Heiji Maruyama, managing executive officer and director.

“As the technical partner, we hope to acquire more advanced energy management technologies through the highest level of electric racing in Formula E.

“We also share Lola's new philosophy of sustainable motorsport and we are very pleased and honoured to form this partnership with them."

Although no official confirmation has been made, it is believed that the Lola/Yamaha project will supply powertrains to Abt, the German team having announced that it would be parting ways with Mahindra next year.