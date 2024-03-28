All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula E

Lola returns to motorsport in Formula E with Yamaha powertrain partnership

Lola Cars will return to motorsport for the first time in more than a decade as the company enters Formula E as a powertrain supplier in collaboration with Yamaha.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Upd:
Lola Yamaha FormulaE

Lola Yamaha FormulaE

Lola

The new partnership was announced on Thursday in Japan ahead of the inaugural Tokyo E-Prix and the new combination is set to join the all-electric championship from as early as the 2025 season.

Lola Cars is synonymous with motorsport, having found success in a plethora of categories including IndyCar, Le Mans 24 Hours, Formula 1, Can-Am, Formula 3000 and many more after it was founded in 1958 by Eric Broadley.

But the British company was placed into administration in 2012 and ceased to exist before British businessman Till Bechtolsheimer acquired the Lola name and remaining assets in 2022 with the aim of returning to motorsport.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with the Yamaha Motor Company as we enter the FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Bechtolsheimer, who is also an IMSA Sports Car driver.

“To be selected by one of the most innovative OEMs in the world to partner on a project of this significance is a testament to the calibre of the team that we have been building at Lola.

“The focus of this project is squarely around technological development in which Lola is fully invested.

“We see the highly efficient 350 kW electric powertrain that underpins the manufacturer’s perimeter in Formula E, as a cornerstone technology with exciting applications across many forms of topflight international motorsport in the coming years.”

Lola Yamaha FormulaE

Lola Yamaha FormulaE

Photo by: Lola

The Lola/Yamaha combination will join Formula E as the championship embarks on the Gen3.5 era, with an uprated version of the current car set to be used.

Yamaha, meanwhile, will make its first return to car racing since its last Formula 1 programme in 1997, when the Japanese manufacturer supplied engines to Arrows.

“Yamaha Motor Company is accelerating the research and development of various technologies that contribute to sustainability," said Heiji Maruyama, managing executive officer and director.

“As the technical partner, we hope to acquire more advanced energy management technologies through the highest level of electric racing in Formula E.

“We also share Lola's new philosophy of sustainable motorsport and we are very pleased and honoured to form this partnership with them."

Although no official confirmation has been made, it is believed that the Lola/Yamaha project will supply powertrains to Abt, the German team having announced that it would be parting ways with Mahindra next year.

Lola Yamaha FormulaE

Lola Yamaha FormulaE

Photo by: Lola

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article The challenges that await on Formula E’s long-overdue visit to Tokyo
Next article Nissan pledges commitment to Formula E until 2030

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
Nissan pledges commitment to Formula E until 2030

Nissan pledges commitment to Formula E until 2030

Formula E
Nissan pledges commitment to Formula E until 2030
The challenges that await on Formula E’s long-overdue visit to Tokyo

The challenges that await on Formula E’s long-overdue visit to Tokyo

Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
The challenges that await on Formula E’s long-overdue visit to Tokyo
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

Latest news

2024 NASCAR Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch

2024 NASCAR Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
2024 NASCAR Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Supercars ace Cam Waters to make NASCAR Truck debut at Martinsville

Supercars ace Cam Waters to make NASCAR Truck debut at Martinsville

NSTR NASCAR Truck
COTA
Supercars ace Cam Waters to make NASCAR Truck debut at Martinsville
Kenya president pushing for longer WRC Safari Rally

Kenya president pushing for longer WRC Safari Rally

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya
Kenya president pushing for longer WRC Safari Rally
The good, bad, and ugly of IndyCar's half-baked exhibition race

The good, bad, and ugly of IndyCar's half-baked exhibition race

Indy IndyCar
Thermal
The good, bad, and ugly of IndyCar's half-baked exhibition race

Prime

Discover prime content
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi
How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent
How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
London ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global