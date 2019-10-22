Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
17 Apr
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
261 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix
25 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
276 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Nissan unveils kimono-inspired Formula E livery

shares
comments
Slider
List

Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2

Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
1/4

Photo by: Nissan Motorsports

Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2

Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
2/4

Photo by: Nissan Motorsports

Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2

Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
3/4

Photo by: Nissan Motorsports

Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2

Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
4/4

Photo by: Nissan Motorsports

By:
Oct 22, 2019, 8:38 AM

The Nissan e.dams team has revealed a new livery for its Formula E cars that is inspired by the Japanese kimono garment.

After Nissan completed last week’s group test for the 2019/20 season in a black testing colour scheme, the manufacturer unveiled its new look at a team launch event in Yokohama on Tuesday.

The predominantly red-and-black livery changes the squad’s look from the silver and black design it ran in the 2018/19 campaign – Nissan’s first season as an FE manufacturer after taking over from its alliance partner Renault in the e.dams set-up.

“As we approach the beginning of our second season of Formula E competition, our design team proposed a new look, one that celebrates our Japanese heritage and vibrant technology DNA,” said Nissan’s senior vice president for global design, Alfonso Albaisa.

“We used our iconic Nissan racing red, black and white colours layered diagonally in a kimono pattern, which creates a dynamic and powerful impression.”

Nissan finished with the sixth-best overall time from the Valencia test – a 1m15.328s from Buemi that was 0.241-seconds slower than pacesetter Maximilian Guenther’s effort of 1m15.087s for BMW Andretti.

Sebastien Buemi – who has stayed with the team where he made his FE debut at the start of the electric championship’s first season in 2014/15 – ‘won’ the second Valencia test race organised to test the systems required for the energy reduction rule change coming in for 2019/20.

A Motorsport.com analysis of the team’s pace during that ‘race’ event suggested Nissan performed best in the efficiency stakes during that run.

Nissan is preparing to enter its second FE season after its initial twin-motor powertrain design – with which it claimed six poles and one win with Buemi and Oliver Rowland last season –  was banned by the FIA.

“The second season is sometimes harder than the first,” said Nissan’s global motorsports director Michael Carcamo.

“With a major change to a single-motor solution, we had plenty to do in the off-season.

“We'll use everything we learned from season five to improve our package, with an even greater emphasis on battery and energy management."

Next article
Wolff explains Mercedes/Venturi supply deal

Previous article

Wolff explains Mercedes/Venturi supply deal
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Sébastien Buemi , Oliver Rowland
Teams Nissan e.dams
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Ad Diriyah E-prix

Ad Diriyah E-prix

22 Nov - 23 Nov
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

The mystery of Senna's #11 photo solved

2
Formula 1

Hamilton: No hope of beating Ferrari on Mexico straights

1h
3
Supercars

The burning questions from the Bathurst 1000 scandal

4
Formula 1

Flashback: The Prost/Senna collision that shook the world

37m
5
Formula 1

McLaren: 2020 car concept change not a gamble

Latest videos

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes 03:23
Formula E

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race 05:15
Formula E

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race

Who is the most social media obsessed ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the most social media obsessed ?

Who is the most underrated driver ? 00:58
Formula E

Who is the most underrated driver ?

Who is the funniest driver ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the funniest driver ?

Latest news

Nissan unveils kimono-inspired Formula E livery
FE

Nissan unveils kimono-inspired Formula E livery

Wolff explains Mercedes/Venturi supply deal
FE

Wolff explains Mercedes/Venturi supply deal

What really happened in pre-season Formula E testing
FE

What really happened in pre-season Formula E testing

BMW newcomer Gunther ends Valencia Formula E test on top
FE

BMW newcomer Gunther ends Valencia Formula E test on top

Vergne: "Logical" for eco-minded Hamilton to join Formula E
FE

Vergne: "Logical" for eco-minded Hamilton to join Formula E

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.