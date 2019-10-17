Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
17 Apr
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
266 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix
25 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
281 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E to hold second race simulation in Valencia

shares
comments
Formula E to hold second race simulation in Valencia
By:
Oct 17, 2019, 4:38 PM

Formula E will hold a second non-competitive race simulation on the final day of the 2019/20 Valencia pre-season test, Motorsport.com has learned.

The 45-minute-plus-one-lap session will take place at 14:00 local time at the Ricardo Tormo circuit on Friday afternoon.

It has been added to the schedule to give the FIA and the teams a second chance to test the system implementations required by the changes to FE's sporting regulations for the new campaign ahead of the season-opening race in Riyadh next month.

After the attack mode power boost system was introduced for the first season of the Gen2 era in 2018/19, a set amount of energy will now be deducted from each car after safety car or full course yellow interruption – equal to 1kWh per minute for the duration of the caution period.

Motorsport.com understands that after the first race simulation of the 2019 Valencia test, which was notionally 'won' by Mercedes driver Stoffel Vandoorne on Wednesday, all parties – the FIA, the teams and the championship – felt a second systems test would be beneficial.

It was therefore decided that as the group test means all the teams are gathered together and due to the unrepresentative nature of the Valencia track – a permanent racing facility rather than the city-centre circuits FE usually races on – a second 'E-Prix exercise' should be added to make the most of the time available.

Next article
Frijns fastest, Vandoorne 'wins' simulated Valencia race

Previous article

Frijns fastest, Vandoorne 'wins' simulated Valencia race
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Ad Diriyah E-prix

Ad Diriyah E-prix

22 Nov - 23 Nov
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

2
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

3
MotoGP

Zarco: Honda deal has closed the door at Yamaha

4
Formula 1

Toro Rosso gets approval for F1 team name change

5
Formula 1

Insight: The full story of why Verstappen switched F1 helmets

Latest videos

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes 03:23
Formula E

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race 05:15
Formula E

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race

Who is the most social media obsessed ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the most social media obsessed ?

Who is the most underrated driver ? 00:58
Formula E

Who is the most underrated driver ?

Who is the funniest driver ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the funniest driver ?

Latest news

Formula E to hold second race simulation in Valencia
FE

Formula E to hold second race simulation in Valencia

Frijns fastest, Vandoorne 'wins' simulated Valencia race
FE

Frijns fastest, Vandoorne 'wins' simulated Valencia race

Frijns quickest in Valencia test as de Vries crashes
FE

Frijns quickest in Valencia test as de Vries crashes

Bird leads Gunther on opening day of Formula E test
FE

Bird leads Gunther on opening day of Formula E test

Calado: Single-seater absence makes “no difference” in FE
FE

Calado: Single-seater absence makes “no difference” in FE

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.